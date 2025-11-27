Tigerbone Banakari on the rise

—Community Leader highlights major upgrades, new projects and over G$60M in gov’t support

TIGERBONE Banakari, a small Amerindian community along the Soesdyke–Linden Highway, is undergoing major transformation, fuelled by sustained government investment, strengthened local leadership and a slate of new community-driven projects designed to modernise the village and improve livelihoods.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, long-serving community leader Catherine Alfred laid out the depth of progress being achieved across the settlement.

Alfred, who has spent 13 years serving in multiple leadership roles, including Vice Chair of the Community Development Council (CDC), Secretary of the Farmers’ Group, and Chairperson of the Women’s Group, said the momentum now taking shape is unlike anything the village has seen before.

“We have had recent community-based developments which have transformed the village significantly, uplifting the people and standards,” Alfred emphasised.

According to Alfred, the most visible improvements include the replacement of unstable sandy trails with all-weather roads, bringing reliability to a village long challenged by difficult terrain.

Additionally, floodlights have been installed at the community sports ground, now the central hub for activities.

She explained that since the village is without electricity, they are utilising a generator to power the flood lights to host games and other related activities.

Residents are also preparing to embark on the construction of a traditional troolie-leaf benab, a project that ties cultural preservation to community pride. This follows the recent commissioning of the pomp heritage stage, declared open by President Dr Irfaan Ali during a visit to the area.

Alfred was forthright about the impact of central government support, crediting the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration for meeting the commitments made to the community.

She added that the PPP/C government have been steadfast in keeping their promises to the locals of the village and with all the latest developments, she is of the hope Tigerbone Banakari becomes the brightest village along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

A VILLAGE MOVING FORWARD

Over the past few years, Tigerbone Banakari received more than G$60 million in support through various interventions, including presidential grants; investment funds; COVID support; LCDS grants and other capital- project allocations.

These investments have delivered infrastructural upgrades, new community facilities and support tools for farmers.

Among the assets secured through government initiatives are a community minibus, a tractor for farming, and a chainsaw, all procured to expand economic opportunities for the more than 400 residents.

The village recently installed a new CDC executive, comprising seven members. The Vice Chair is Sandra Budhan, supported by a Treasurer, Secretary and three councillors. Alfred, as Chairperson, said she has been tasked since April with mobilising assets and coordinating new development plans.

She also reported progress on several key community projects.

“We are rolling out new community-based projects soon. A nursery school will be constructed, since our population has increased and we have a lot of schoolchildren. We also requested land for the people—the young people, residents only—to benefit. And an eco-lodge soon will be built to promote tourism in Tigerbone Banakari Village,” she announced.

Notable achievements already completed include the construction of a multipurpose building, upgrading of the community playfield and installation of a potable water system that now serves households across the settlement.

A government-funded ICT hub has expanded access to digital skills and online resources for children and adults alike, supporting education and remote learning, which is particularly important for hinterland communities.

Meanwhile, an ongoing shade house agriculture initiative aims to strengthen food security, support farmers, and boost household incomes through climate-resilient farming.

Tigerbone Banakari is positioning itself as one of the most rapidly improving communities along the highway, driven by active leadership and targeted public investment.

With new cultural spaces, upgraded infrastructure and plans for tourism and education facilities, the village is charting a future that blends tradition, sustainability and modern living.

And for Alfred, the vision is clear: to build a brighter, more resilient Tigerbone Banakari, one project, one investment and one community milestone at a time.