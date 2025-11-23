Men’s empowerment takes centre stage at Region Two International Men’s day forum

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in partnership with the Region Two Gender Affairs Committee and the Regional Men’s Group, on Saturday, hosted a large-scale International Men’s Day Forum and Cookout at the Affiance Community Centre Ground, drawing strong participation from community leaders and residents.

The event opened with a spirited road march from the Bacchus Play Park to the community centre, where the official programme commenced with multi-faith prayers, the National Pledge, and remarks from Brian Christiani.

Region Two Chairman, Devin Mohan, who participated in the march, underscored the importance of creating more spaces for men to gather, discuss key issues, and build positive support networks. He reaffirmed the Regional Democratic Council’s commitment to partnering with men’s groups across the region and highlighted the national Men on Mission initiative—introduced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali—as a platform that encourages men to focus on personal growth and meaningful community contributions.

Representatives of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Narvendra Rohit and Qincy Wong, led interactive discussions centred on men’s experiences, challenges, and responsibilities. The session echoed the event’s broader objective: providing a safe environment for men to share openly and engage constructively.

A central feature of the programme was the recognition of five individuals and groups for outstanding service. Plaques were presented to Commander Khemraj Shivbaran, Wendell Walcott, Sookdeo Singh, Avish Ganesh, and the Mainstay Football Club for their contributions within the region.

The event attracted several regional officials, including Vice Chairman Humace Oodit and former Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, as well as members of the Men on Mission initiative.

Throughout the day, attendees participated in cultural presentations, games, cooking activities, and musical entertainment. A medical booth offering laboratory testing and universal health vouchers was also available, adding a health-focused component to the festivities.

Participants praised the ministry’s efforts to spotlight men’s well-being. Prime Minister’s Representative, Arnold Adams, described the gathering as “a really good day to interact and socialise.”

The forum concluded with expressions of appreciation and continued camaraderie among participants, reinforcing the event’s mission to promote positive male engagement and community support across Region Two.