East Berbice Corentyne roadworks to feature modern safety measures
H.E. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali
H.E. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

– Gov’t moves to strengthen road safety, ease congestion

THE government has announced major road upgrades to the East Berbice Corentyne corridor aimed at easing congestion, improving safety, and enhancing the overall efficiency of the roadway as part of the ongoing four-lane highway expansion.
The project includes modern pedestrian and traffic safety features, updated road markings, and designated parking areas.
A major diversion will also be constructed at Rose Hall and Corriverton to eliminate bottlenecks along one of the region’s busiest stretches.
In his address, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the roadworks are designed to prioritise safety first, noting that every Guyanese must be able to travel these roads safely.
A major concern raised by citizens was the presence of derelict vehicles and abandoned machinery along the roadway. This, he said, is being tackled head-on:
“If we find that the contractors are not adhering to the contract in terms of the safety measures that are required contractually. At each of these sites, the AG [Attorney General] has been instructed to take legal action against such contractors, especially if that neglect leads to the death or injury of persons,” President Ali stated.
All primary upkeep will be carried out by the contractor(s), with the Ministry of Public Works providing additional support where necessary. The government will also enforce a strengthened traffic management plan for each active construction site.
To support the public safety effort, the Ministry of Public Works will launch a public education programme focused on accident prevention at construction zones.
Additional oversight reviews will be conducted, and contractors will immediately install temporary lighting at project sites to improve visibility and reduce risks.
The upgraded corridor, once completed, is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel times, and deliver a safer modern highway system for thousands of commuters daily.

