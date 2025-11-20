Truck Drivers, owners briefed on upcoming speed governor implementation

THE Guyana Police Force, in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other government agencies, held a sensitisation forum on Wednesday with truck drivers and owners ahead of the nationwide rollout of Auto Control Speed Governors for heavy-duty trucks.

The meeting, held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, forms part of the national Auto Control Speed Management System (ACSMS), aimed at reducing speed-related accidents by limiting trucks to a maximum speed of 80 km/h. Officials outlined the operation of the speed-limiting devices and the framework for enforcement and compliance.

Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, described the initiative as a life-saving measure, noting that approximately 40 per cent of fatal accidents this year involved trucks. “Each fatality represents a grieving family and a preventable loss,” Hicken said, emphasising the dangers posed by heavy trucks travelling at excessive speeds due to limited stopping distances and the severity of collisions. He urged truck owners and operators to educate drivers on road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted supporting measures, including the introduction of certified weigh-scale systems to ensure trucks operate within legal weight limits, and coordination among agencies to facilitate the rollout.

The forum also outlined the legislative pathway for the initiative. Once consultations are complete, the Ministry of Legal Affairs will draft a Bill granting legal authority for the installation and enforcement of speed governors. The legislation is expected to specify penalties for tampering with, bypassing, or operating vehicles without certified devices.

Senior officials in attendance included Deputy Permanent Secretary Dwayne Adams, Kester Hinds of the Ministry of Public Works, Ayana Fabel of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, and representatives from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit.

The ACSMS is part of the government’s broader road safety strategy, designed to prevent accidents, protect motorists and pedestrians, and preserve national road infrastructure.