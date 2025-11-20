Bulky waste cleanup in Kingston, ‘Tiger Bay’ halted amid heavy traffic

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development on Wednesday temporarily suspended its bulky waste removal exercise in Kingston and ‘Tiger Bay’ after traffic congestion in the area made it unsafe and impractical for crews to continue.

According to the ministry, workers had already cleared 23 truckloads of waste before the pause was announced. The operation is scheduled to resume between midnight and 5 a.m., when lighter traffic is expected to allow for uninterrupted cleanup.

The removal exercise is part of ongoing efforts to support city-wide sanitation and improve conditions in Georgetown. The ministry has asked residents and commuters to co-operate as the cleanup continues.