News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Bulky waste cleanup in Kingston, ‘Tiger Bay’ halted amid heavy traffic
The removal exercise is part of ongoing efforts to support city-wide sanitation and improve conditions in Georgetown
The removal exercise is part of ongoing efforts to support city-wide sanitation and improve conditions in Georgetown

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development on Wednesday temporarily suspended its bulky waste removal exercise in Kingston and ‘Tiger Bay’ after traffic congestion in the area made it unsafe and impractical for crews to continue.
According to the ministry, workers had already cleared 23 truckloads of waste before the pause was announced. The operation is scheduled to resume between midnight and 5 a.m., when lighter traffic is expected to allow for uninterrupted cleanup.
The removal exercise is part of ongoing efforts to support city-wide sanitation and improve conditions in Georgetown. The ministry has asked residents and commuters to co-operate as the cleanup continues.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.