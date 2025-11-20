Security agencies trained to prevent sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment

THE Ministry of Home Affairs, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), on Wednesday hosted a capacity-building session for employees of the ministry and its security-sector agencies on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH). The training took place at the Guyana Police Force Officers’ Training Centre.

The session focused on strengthening reporting mechanisms, improving referral pathways, and promoting a victim-centred approach for responding to cases of sexual misconduct within the workplace. Participants also reviewed the national PSEAH standards of conduct for public servants.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to deepen understanding of PSEAH principles, foster a safer and more accountable work environment, and encourage a culture in which employees can report concerns without fear of retaliation. The training also emphasised the need for accessible and confidential systems to address sexual exploitation, abuse, or harassment.

Staff from several security and public service entities participated, including the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Prison Service, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, Immigration Support Services, the General Register Office, the Juvenile Holding Centre and the Trafficking in Persons Unit.

The session was jointly facilitated by UNFPA PSEAH Specialist Carole Doucet and Eureka Duncan, Principal Personnel Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs.