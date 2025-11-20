Foreign Affairs Ministry marks International Men’s Day with staff recognition, health discussion

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Tuesday, observed International Men’s Day with an appreciation ceremony, recognising male staff for long service and contributions to the foreign service.

During the event, awards were presented to employees across several departments. The ministry said the initiative aimed to acknowledge the role men play in its operations and the wider public service.

As part of the observance, the Ministry’s Gender Affairs Committee also hosted an interactive session focused on men’s physical well-being and mental health.

Officials noted that the discussion was intended to raise awareness of health issues that commonly affect men but are often overlooked.

International Men’s Day is observed annually on November 19 and highlights the contributions of men and boys while drawing attention to social issues such as health challenges, gender stereotypes, and the well-being of male youth. The 2025 theme is “Celebrating Men and Boys.”