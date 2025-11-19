Results talk louder than rambling

Dear Editor,

THESE days, everybody and their cousin is a “political analyst” on Facebook. One man wakes up and posts ten times about who is a thief, who lies, and who should resign. Another woman makes TikToks about “saving Guyana.” Meanwhile, people are still waiting for their streetlights, their job letters, and their NIS cheque to process.

Let’s be honest: the people who do the real work don’t have time to be online fighting every minute. Real development doesn’t happen in the comments section.

It happens when you see drains cleaned, roads graded, and families finally moving into proper homes. That’s what matters.

Every ministry, every region, every NDC needs to show results. If they get public money, they must show what comes out of it, not just “budget increase” and nice talk. You can’t just add ten million more to a line item and call that progress.

Guyanese tired of seeing paper development that never reaches the ground.

I do tell people, let the results talk. If the streets stop flooding, if the clinic gets medicine, if youths get training, that’s progress. The rest is just mouth exercise.

Some folks just like drama. They prefer to quarrel than build. But this country needs builders now. We need every hand on deck.

So, when you hear plenty of noise online, just ask one question: “What are they actually doing for the people?” Silence will answer you loud and clear.

Yours Truly,

Annalise Humphrey

Kwakwani, Region Ten