School Feeding Programme is not a failure — It’s a lifeline thousands depend on

Dear Editor,

I WISH to respond to Lancelot Hyman’s letter (KN, Nov. 17) with some of life’s realities. The National School Feeding Programme, which he calls a “profound systemic failure”, has been, and remains, a critical lifeline to thousands of our children and an invaluable support to their families.

At a time when the entire world is grappling with increased prices of food and other necessities, the school feeding programme is truly a beacon of hope and support.

Oh, how I wish it were an initiative when I was in school, trying to hide the shame of attending school on an empty stomach. Many days, once the lunch bell rings, I would tell my friends I’m going to an aunt’s house for lunch and I would just walk around the school street a couple of times and return to school after lunch.

And this was an era where the government offered no cash grants, or free textbooks, or free internet, leaving parents completely on their own to fend for their children’s most basic needs. The school feeding programme changed this narrative completely, providing guaranteed sustenance to thousands of students, particularly prioritising hot meals for primary schools in the vulnerable hinterland regions.

The sheer logistics of operating this massive scheme, which directly addresses the root causes of poor attendance and low academic performance, make it a monumental achievement both in Guyana and across the Caribbean region.

To selectively highlight a couple of administrative critiques while ignoring the fact that this initiative is a crucial daily anchor for thousands of families is a disservice.

The government’s decision to launch a review is a sign of accountability and dedication to refining an already successful programme, not an admission of fundamental collapse. This programme is a pillar of educational equity that must be defended and celebrated.

I am so grateful that poor children no longer have to walk off their hunger or be absent out of embarrassment. They now have everything they need to excel and haul their families out of poverty.

I wish to thank former President Bharrat Jagdeo and President Irfaan Ali for foreseeing the need for such an impactful programme and all the others that make our lives easier.

Regards,

Annette Gibbons,

Mahaicony, Region Five