President Ali’s Tiger Bay visit reinforces priorities of safety, services and opportunities for all

Dear Editor,

PRESIDENT Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to Tiger Bay was met with a positive reception from residents and community leaders. The informal consultations were an extension of his government’s “hands-on” and people-first approach to governance.

Strolling the neighbourhood’s streets, the President connected with families, small business owners, and youth, learning about community needs and challenges while highlighting the near-term actions needed to improve everyday services.

Citizens spoke about concerns and unmet needs that have been on the neighbourhood’s radar for a while. From infrastructure and drainage to refuse collection and community safety, attendees said President Ali assured them that these are priorities for his administration.

“The President listened to us. He talked about quick wins, but he also said that in some cases we might have to be patient because some things take time. But he did promise that there will be follow-up from the government, from his part,” said one woman.

Areas of opportunity and support for youth and livelihoods were covered. Participants said the discussion included skills training, micro- and small-business support, and ways to engage young people through sports and after-school activities.

Access to education and school readiness were common themes, with calls for greater resources and school–community collaboration.

On the administrative side, the visit reflected an integrated and cross-agency approach to service delivery. It paired citizen listening sessions with directives to drive action via municipal authorities and agencies. Community members said they were encouraged by the emphasis on transparency (task tracking, reporting, and follow-up visits to measure progress) and the assurance that the President will return to the neighbourhood to see what has changed.

As community leaders and residents of Tiger Bay reflect on the visit, its history and culture are also front of their minds. The neighbourhood is home to a vibrant and strong population, many of whom have been the bedrock of Georgetown society through the years.

Community elders said it is time for a continued government investment to match citizens’ ambitions. Attendees said that the President’s message to them was that the goal is inclusive growth, and development must be felt in every community, not just on central avenues.

The administration has signalled that neighbourhood walkabouts and consultations will continue over the coming weeks. Local leaders here in Tiger Bay have expressed optimism that safety, services, and pathways to opportunity will remain front and centre at the national level.

Sincerely,

Philip Inshanally