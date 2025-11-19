News Archives
Carifesta Avenue upgrade a welcome relief for parents and daily commuters

Dear Editor,
I AM a parent with a child attending a school located along Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown.
After years of struggling through early morning traffic congestion on an uneven road surface with rough edges, I am pleased to see that the road is finally undergoing an international standard upgrade, including widening and resurfacing.
For me, Carifesta Avenue is Guyana’s regional road map. It’s where I have conversations about the Caribbean with my child and proudly boast that Guyana was the first to host the Caribbean Festival of Creative Arts in 1972.
I am happy to see that the company awarded the contract is knowledgeable and professional.
I sometimes observe the workmen as I sit in my car and I must say, it’s good to see them properly kitted out with safety jackets with the company’s name Quality Deliverer, and that the contractor is on site, checking the quality of the work done by his team. Kudos!
The upgrade will definitely improve my morning and afternoon school runs and will make the avenue safer for drivers, motorists, and pedestrians, especially children.
I am sure that my position is shared by parents, workers and all those who travel along Carifesta Avenue daily.
The work is moving apace, and I look forward to seeing the avenue’s complete transformation. Thank you.

Happy parent
Ray Winter

 

