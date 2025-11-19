EU Observers say ‘no reports of multiple voting’ in Guyana’s 2025 elections

THE European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Guyana has reported no evidence of multiple voting in the country’s 2025 general and regional elections.

The assessment was shared during a press conference yesterday, where the mission formally presented its findings and a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening future electoral processes.

“We did not receive reports of multiple voting in this election,” said Kai Schaefer, an EU EOM election analyst, while responding to questions from the local press.

The EU had deployed some 50 observers across the country to observe both the campaign and Election Day proceedings.

The EU Election Observation Mission spent almost two months observing observers from 26 EU member states. The mission included a core team of 10 analysts.

According to the official report, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) administered the elections ‘well’ with no reports of impact on the electoral process.

While the report identified areas where administrative procedures could be improved, the report noted that the integrity of the voting process itself appeared intact.

“Political polarisation and an uneven playing field reduced public confidence in the process. Our recommendations aim to contribute to reforms that can strengthen the processes and further enhance transparency, inclusiveness and accountability,” Chief Observer Robert Biedroń added.

The report also noted that the country’s legal framework was adequate, most notably, the real-time online publication of Statements of Poll, which marked significant improvements for the transparency and traceability of results.

Further, the report noted that candidate registration was inclusive, noting a strong representation of women.

The report recommended updating the voters’ list, clear campaign rules and media regulation to ensure equitable coverage.

“The 2025 elections were significant in several ways that need to be outlined; they too place in the context of a fast-developing economic situation and were highly competitive at the same time; despite some concerns prior to the elections, they were conducted in conditions of peace,” the European parliamentarian added.

The final report was handed over to GECOM a day prior to it being released publicly. The EU EOM’s team is still in Guyana and is expected to meet with government officials, opposition members and other electoral stakeholders before departing.