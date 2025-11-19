Sir Ronald Sanders, Nicolette Fernandes, Terry Gajraj headline UG’s 2025 Honorary Doctorate recipients

THE University of Guyana has unveiled the nine accomplished individuals set to receive its 2025 Honorary Doctorates, a cohort representing exceptional achievement in diplomacy, business, literature, engineering, sport, agriculture, music, and education.

In a statement, the University said the honourees “represent excellence in business, sport, engineering, diplomacy, literature, music, agriculture, and education, embodying the University’s commitment to national development, innovation, and cultural pride.”

The awards will be conferred across multiple convocation ceremonies from November 20–22, 2025.

Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States, will receive his Honorary Doctorate during the Faculty of Social Sciences ceremony on Saturday, November 22 at 09:00hrs.

The University hailed Sanders as “a transformative figure in diplomacy, business, and academia,” noting his leadership on constitutional resolution missions, Commonwealth reform, and international governance.

Executive Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited, Mr. Komal Samaroo, will be honoured at the SEBI ceremony on Friday, November 21 at 16:00hrs.

His five decades of service, the University said, helped shape DDL into “a globally respected enterprise,” including the establishment of the World Trade Centre in Guyana.

Samaroo was praised for his regional work, including pioneering the “Authentic Caribbean Rum” mark, and for advancing corporate social responsibility in education, health, and youth development.

Guyana’s most decorated female squash athlete, Ms. Nicolette Fernandes, will receive her honorary award on Friday, November 21 at 09:00hrs during the ceremonies for the College of Behavioural Sciences, the College of Medical Sciences, and the Institute for Human Resiliency, Strategic Security and the Future.

UG described her as “resilient and successful,” commending her historic World No. 19 ranking, her 2006 CAC Games gold, and her comeback to win World Masters titles in 2022 and 2024.

Legendary civil engineer Egbert Carter will be honoured on Thursday, November 20 at 9:00 hrs during ceremonies for the Faculties of Agriculture, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Engineering and Technology, and IDCE.

Carter’s six-decade career spans major infrastructure and heritage projects, including the Berbice River Bridge and historic restoration initiatives. UG praised his “unwavering dedication” to national development.

Celebrated literary icons Grace Nichols and John Agard — both internationally awarded by the British Government — will receive their honorary doctorates during the Faculty of Education and Humanities ceremony on Saturday, November 22 at 09:00hrs.

Nichols, author of I is a Long Memoried Woman, was recognised for works that “bridge cultures and generations,” while Agard was celebrated for his powerful fusion of English and Guyanese Creole that “resonates globally.”

Agriculture innovator, Mohindra Persaud, Executive Chairman of the Nand Persaud Group, will be honoured on Thursday, November 20 at 16:00hrs during the Faculty of Natural Sciences ceremony.

UG credited Persaud for modernising rice production, supporting food security, and leading transformative community development in Region Six.

Iconic Chutney singer and cultural ambassador Terry Gajraj will be honoured at the Faculty of Education and Humanities ceremony on Saturday, November 22 at 09:00hrs. UG noted Gajraj’s role in expanding the reach of Guyanese music internationally and his impact through philanthropy in “education, health, and technology.”

Professor Clement Sankat, Director of the Guyana Technical Training College Inc., will receive his honorary doctorate on Thursday, November 20 at 09:00hrs during the combined science and engineering ceremonies.

His contributions to engineering education and vocational training, the University said, support Guyana’s “future-ready workforce” and the nation’s rapid transformation.

The University explained that honorary recipients are chosen through a multi-step, research-driven assessment.

“Selection for honorary awardees is made over a year-long process,” the statement explained, noting that nominees “must exemplify decades of consistent excellence in their areas of service.”

UG said 27 submissions were considered this year, with nine honourees selected given the limited number of awards that can be conferred annually.

The University expressed appreciation for the contributions of the academic divisions and the four committees involved, acknowledging “the diligent work… on research, validations and approvals.”

A total of 3,700 students from 180 diploma, degree, and postgraduate programmes will graduate during the 2025 ceremonies. The University said the Honorary Doctorate recipients “exemplify the values of leadership, innovation, and service, inspiring the next generation of Guyanese and Caribbean citizens.”