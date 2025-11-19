Essequibo barber remanded on inciting terrorism charge

A 30-year-old barber from Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was remanded to prison, on Monday, after being charged with using a computer system to incite others to commit a terrorist act.

Albert Ramnauth, of Lot 170 Pomona Housing Scheme, appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Charity Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

Police said the offence relates to a Facebook comment allegedly made by Ramnauth on November 7, 2025, in which he wrote, “Bomb the Police Headquarters next.” The comment was treated as an attempt to incite members of the public to carry out a terrorist act, an offence under Guyana’s anti-terrorism laws.

Magistrate Mohabir ordered that Ramnauth be remanded to prison pending further investigation and legal proceedings.

The matter was adjourned to November 27, 2025.