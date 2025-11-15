President Ali hosts champion bodybuilder Fung

HIS Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali received a visit from Guyanese world champion bodybuilder Rosanna Fung today at State House.

Fung recently entered Guyana’s history books after becoming the first bodybuilder in the country to win a World Championship title at the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB), which was held as part of the Binous Classics in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, the Honourable Dr Ashni Singh, joined President Ali for the engagement.