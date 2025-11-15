FIBA Caribbean Women Basketball Championship…

GUYANA struggled to defend their home turf on Thursday against the US Virgin Islands, suffering their first loss in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Caribbean Women’s Championship being hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Guyana lost their second clash to US Virgin Islands by 24 points 78-54.

The Guyanese, coming off their first game high where they thrashed Bahamas, could not contain the ladies from the Virgin Islands.

They showed ability to keep pace in the first quarter only being down by 5 points 21-16 but as the contest ebbed on, it was becoming clearer that the Island had the match fitter team.

Anisha George led Virgin Island with 23 points with key support coming from Taylor Jones with 18.

They would extend their advantage to lead 44-24 at the half before outlasting their Guyanese counterparts in the third quarter 20-13 to lead 64-37 as they silenced the local fans.

The Guyanese put in a solid fourth quarter showing outscoring the Virgin Island 17-14 but it was too little too late as they lost the clash 78-54.

Ruth Adams (16) Joy Brown (13) and Anaya McDavid (12) led Guyana offensively.

Meanwhile in the Guyanese first game against top side Bahamas, they steam rolled the Island side 102-75, dominating in all four quarters 32-25, 16-15, 28-17 and 16-18.

The Ramlall sisters were on fire with Amisha Ramlall scoring 33 points while Arshia Ramlall had 13 and Ashna Ramlall 12

However, the mainstay for Guyana’s success was Ruth Adams with 22 points in 32 minutes working both ends of the courts to guide her team to success.

Joy brown also contributed well with 12 buckets.

Bahamas best player was Valerie Nesbitt with 35 points with Lashann Higgs adding 23 points in the loss.

The Guyanese ladies are set to hit the court again this evening at 20 hours 30 against Suriname before playing their final clash on Sunday against Jamaica to determine who will be the regional champion.

The top three teams will also qualify to the 2026 Centrobasket Women’s Championship.