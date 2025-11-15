Golden Jaguars open Concacaf Friendly series today against Bonaire

NEW Guyana Head Coach Thomas Dooley has signaled an emphasis on continuity and immediate competition, naming a familiar squad core for his debut in the inaugural CONCACAF Friendly Series (CFS) that starts today.

Dooley will waste no time putting his philosophy into practice, as Guyana heads to Antigua for two crucial fixtures aimed at boosting the nation’s FIFA ranking.

The CONCACAF Friendly Series (CFS) provides a vital platform for nations like Guyana, who are no longer competing in the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Scheduled during official FIFA international windows, the CFS ensures increased match play and valuable high-level preparation.

Guyana is placed in Group C and will face Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bonaire, and Aruba.

The Golden Jaguars’ first two matches under Dooley will both be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St. John’s, Antigua:

Saturday, November 15, 2025: Guyana v Bonaire – 19:00 hours

Tuesday, November 18, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda v Guyana – 19:00 hours.

Golden Jaguars squad: Goalkeepers: Quillan Roberts, Akel Clarke, Joshua Narine; Defenders: Jalen Jones, Marcus Wilson, Leo Lovell, Amos Ramsay, Romaine Brackenridge, Raushan Ritch; Midfielders: Elliot Bonds, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Nathan Ferguson, Curtez Kellman, Darron Niles, Ryan Hackett; Forwards: Neron Barrow, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Deon Moore, Osaze DeRosario, Omari Glasgow, Liam Butts, Kyle Reid, Kelsey Benjamin