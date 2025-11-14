Police power couple marks generational breakthrough with UG graduation

TWO dedicated police officers, husband and wife, have quietly been rewriting their own narrative and this month they will walk across the University of Guyana’s graduation stage as living proof that commitment still pays off.

For Shereen and Michael Sealey, this academic milestone is not a lucky break. It’s the end product of 10 years of hard work, long nights, missed family moments and a decision to rise above the labels society tried to put on them.

Their achievement, highlighted in a feature by the Department of Events, Conferences and Communication (DECC) in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, underscores not only personal triumph but also the transformative power of access, support and determination.

Shereen, who will graduate later this month with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, grew up in Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden—an area many once dismissed. Yet she credits her upbringing for the resilience that has defined her journey.

“I am proud to stand today as living proof that greatness can emerge from even the humblest beginnings,” she said, reflecting on a childhood shaped by her mother’s sacrifices and unwavering faith.

Her husband, Michael, will graduate with a Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety with Distinction after navigating an especially challenging academic path. Often stationed in remote interior locations with unreliable internet access, he pushed through with the support of his wife and is now pursuing his Bachelor of Arts Degree.

For both graduates, education became a shared mission, strongly supported by their family. Shereen pointed to the pivotal role played by her mother-in-law Ms Bonita Hunter and her sister-in-law, Kezia Bacchus, who took the bold step of completing Shereen’s UG application herself.

“Kezia simply told me, ‘You can do this.’ Her faith in me gave me the courage to take the leap,” Shereen recalled.

She began as a reserved student, hesitant to speak in lectures, but gradually found her voice and went on to earn her Associate Degree in Social Work in 2023 before advancing to the Bachelor’s programme.

Still, balancing work, studies and parenting two young children often stretched the couple to their limits. Shereen admitted there were moments she felt overwhelmed and even considered quitting, but steady encouragement—from colleagues, family and each other—kept the Sealeys on course.

This month, she will become the first in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree, fulfilling UG’s vision of “One Graduate per Household.”

“My journey from Victory Valley to this moment is a testament to what determination, faith and support can achieve,” she said. “My story is proof that greatness can come from anywhere… it doesn’t matter where you begin.”

Michael echoed similar gratitude. “I know that my mother and my siblings are so excited for me and proud of my accomplishments,” he said. “My Mom’s belief in my wife and I never wavered.”

Now armed with strengthened academic credentials, the couple say they remain committed to serving the country with distinction, standing as examples of perseverance, partnership and the expanding opportunities within the national education system.