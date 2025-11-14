M&CC, gov’t partner to launch major rehabilitation of Stabroek Market

TO preserve one of Georgetown’s most recognisable landmarks and improve conditions for thousands of daily users, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has formalised a partnership with the Government of Guyana to execute critical rehabilitation works on the historic Stabroek Market.

The collaboration, undertaken with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, follows a comprehensive feasibility study commissioned by the Council which confirmed the urgent need for extensive upgrades to the market’s iconic roof, its ageing drainage systems and the surrounding waterfront infrastructure.

Momentum began on Thursday with a high-level coordination meeting held in the Mayor’s boardroom which brought together engineers and technical officers from the Ministry of Local Government, alongside key municipal personnel drawn from the City Engineer’s Department, the Town Clerk’s Office, the Markets Department and the City Constabulary.

According to the release from the M&CC, this integrated technical team “will be responsible for liaising directly with the appointed contractor, BM Property Investments Inc., to ensure the smooth and efficient execution of all planned works.”

During the meeting, stakeholders reviewed the full scope of works, assessed timelines and established the collaborative management structure that will drive the project.

The release noted that both sides agreed to “provide continuous support to BM Property Investments Inc., facilitating access, information and on-the-ground coordination to minimise disruptions.”

One of the critical decisions coming out of the engagement was the strategy of scheduling construction during nighttime hours. This approach, the Council emphasised, is designed to safeguard vendors’ livelihoods and preserve smooth daytime access for the public.

To support uninterrupted operations and ensure safety on site, the release stated that the M&CC has committed to “providing a dedicated on-site electrician for the entire duration of the contract.”

Additionally, stakeholders will adopt a transparent communication model through weekly updates, “A dynamic work plan will be developed and shared on a weekly basis, keeping all parties informed of progress and upcoming activities,” the release said.

The rehabilitation of the roof and drainage infrastructure is set to commence “within weeks,” with the Town Clerk’s Department rolling out public notices and walkthroughs ahead of the start of construction.

The M&CC highlighted that the primary objective of the project is to deliver “much-needed relief and a significantly improved, safer and more modern environment for the vendors who earn their livelihood within the market, the citizens of Georgetown who rely on its services and all who visit this historic site.”

In a model of cooperative governance, the project’s financial structure is being shared. The Government of Guyana will fund the major structural and civil works, while the Mayor and City Council will cover all electrical-related expenses.

According to the release, this arrangement “stands as a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved through proactive collaboration between the Mayor and City Council and the Central Government, working in unison to serve the best interests of the people.”

The Local Government Ministry recently launched a renewed push to clean up one of the capital’s busiest commercial zones, hosting a “Going Forward” engagement with vendors at the Stabroek Market Square on Monday evening.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to promote civic responsibility, modernise waste management and revitalise Georgetown’s historic public spaces.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, told vendors that the Stabroek Market is far more than a trading hub, it’s a national landmark that embodies Guyana’s resilience and identity.

“Stabroek Market is not only a commercial hub; it’s a living symbol of our culture, history and resilience. The vendors who earn their livelihood here are a vital part of this city and your cooperation is key to keeping this space thriving and healthy,” the Ministry said in a release.

As part of the new initiative, garbage bins have been installed every 40 feet around the market square, extending from Brickdam Street to the Stabroek Stelling, along Lombard and Water Streets and around the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Collection will be carried out twice daily—between 1:00PM and 3:00PM and again between 4:00AM and 6:00AM—to align with the peak hours of market activity.

Earlier this month, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced that clearing and levelling of parapets across Georgetown as part of the first phase of the government’s aggressive city improvement plan aimed at tackling long-standing drainage and infrastructure challenges.

According to President Ali, the team has developed a comprehensive Georgetown Drainage Development Plan designed to deliver immediate, short-term and medium-term improvements.

“The Georgetown drainage development plan would have immediate, short- and medium-term investment, not only to improve and expand the drainage of this city, but to also cater for the massive transformation, development and expansion that is taking place,” the President said.

He further explained that it will not only cater for the massive transformation and development taking place but also enhance the city’s overall capability to deal with related issues such as parking, parapet upgrades and beautification which is also integrated within this framework.

As it is currently, President Ali highlighted that the plan identifies the existing and, in some cases, outdated, physical drainage infrastructure in the city, along with key hotspots and the underlying factors contributing to flooding and poor drainage.

The next step, he said, will be the design phase of the action plan.

“Immediately, they will start with clearing and levelling of parapets throughout the city, because what we have found is that many of the parapets are overgrown or encumbered by bridges and other kinds of encumbrances on the roadways and parapets.”