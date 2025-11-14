DPP discontinues tax case against U.S.-indicted Azruddin Mohamed to facilitate U.S. extradition request

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has discontinued the criminal charges filed by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) against U.S.-indicted Azruddin Mohamed to facilitate the formal extradition request made by the U.S. government.

A release from the DPP’s Chamber noted that the charges were discontinued pursuant to Article 187(1)(c) of the Constitution of Guyana.

The offences Mohamed was facing were: Caused to be made and subscribed to a false declaration to the Revenue Authority, contrary to Section 217 (1) (a) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01 and knowingly concerned in fraudulent evasion, contrary to Section 218 (e) of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

These charges were filed by the GRA before the receipt of a request from the Government of the United States of America to the Government of Guyana for the extradition of Azruddin Mohamed.

“In light of this extradition request and the hearing of the said extradition request, and taking into account all relevant legal principles, including international comity, appropriateness, and fairness to the defendant, these charges were discontinued,” the release said.