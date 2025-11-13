‘We Are Going To Deliver On Our Commitments Faster, Better, Greater’

–President reassures gov’t will deliver on its pledges, including cash grants

FROM cash grants to subsidies, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to delivering on its promises, telling detractors that his administration will fulfill every pledge “faster, better, and greater” as it pushes ahead with its development agenda.

The President this evening at the launch of GuyExpo 2025 pushed back against those persistent political detractors who attempt to underestimate the government’s capabilities, telling them to “stay in their lane,” as his administration remains firmly on course.

The President said: “Let me say this to our detractors: you don’t need to remind us about our commitment, whether it’s cash grants, incentives, [or] subsidies; you don’t need to remind us. We know what our commitments are, and we are going to deliver on every one of them—faster, better, greater. So find your place. Stay in your lane. Don’t get beside yourself. Understand what level you’re boxing at.”

He took aim at those who trivialise governance and the country’s economic framework, stressing that these responsibilities require competence and seriousness and it is “not a toy.”

Dr. Ali said: “This is serious business. This is not a social media game. This is not a comedy show. This is hard work that require technical competence, that require brain power.”

Additionally, he warned citizens against being influenced by certain types of social media-driven content: “If we continue to let simplistic messages infiltrate our brains, we can destroy all that we are building.”

President Ali, last week, announced that his government will unveil a comprehensive package of measures before the end of the year aimed at empowering all categories of Guyanese, including persons living with disabilities, the elderly, women, children, farmers, and small business owners.

The President said the forthcoming initiatives will not only provide direct cash transfers to families but also focus on broader programmes designed to strengthen social and economic empowerment across the country.

He emphasised that the administration is pursuing a holistic approach that goes beyond immediate financial relief to address the diverse needs of citizens.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise public services, the President noted that the entire system is being digitised to ensure efficiency and transparency in the distribution of benefits. To this end he encouraged the public to open bank accounts in preparations of electronic transfers.

Additionally, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said that no one will be barred from receiving their cash grant due to a lack of a bank account.

“Nobody will be denied their cash grant because they don’t have a bank account. But it’s good to do that,” he told reporters.

The Vice President, who also serves as the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, emphasised the importance of FinTech and mobile banking, especially as it relates to serving rural communities.

He also noted that the government is exploring the establishment of central terminals in sub-districts where residents can conduct banking transactions without full-scale bank branches.

At the same time, he cited past challenges: “When we gave checks in Region One, a lot of people couldn’t even cash their checks. People became a little dissatisfied because we gave the cheques but they couldn’t get their money. We then had to work out all sorts of arrangements to make that happen.”