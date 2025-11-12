Region Two RDC extends support to grieving family of drowned toddler

THE Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two, on Tuesday, extended support to the family of Devon Rayon Dwarkar, the one-year-old toddler who tragically lost his life in an accidental drowning at Queenstown.

According to reports, Devon’s body was discovered in a trench on Monday evening. It is understood that his mother was asleep at the time of the incident.

Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan, accompanied by Deputy Regional Executive Officer Omesh Sasenaryan and other key RDC officials, visited the grieving family at their home to offer condolences, comfort, and reassurance.

During the visit, the team listened attentively to the child’s mother, Bernice Dwarkar, acknowledging her immense pain and loss.

Chairman Mohan assured the family that the RDC and wider community would stand with them throughout this difficult time.

“This is more than governance; it is about being part of the community and showing that we care,” Chairman Mohan said. “We stand with the Dwarkar family, and we will do all we can to help them through this heartbreaking period.”

The RDC has pledged to provide practical support to the family, including assistance with immediate needs and continued engagement to ensure their well-being in the weeks ahead.

Both parents expressed deep gratitude for the visit and the outpouring of concern. The mother, visibly distraught, said she remains traumatised by the loss but is thankful for the community’s compassion and the RDC’s support.