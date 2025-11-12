89 Patient Care Assistants graduate from GPHC training programme

EIGHTY-NINE Patient Care Assistants (PCAs) from Batches 19 and 20 graduated on Tuesday from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) training programme during a ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre.

The event was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran; and other officials, family members, and well-wishers.

According to a report from the ministry, Minister Anthony, while delivering the feature address congratulated the graduates and commended their commitment to serving patients with professionalism and compassion.

He reminded the new PCAs that healthcare is a calling requiring discipline, punctuality, and empathy.

“If you’re not at your post when a patient needs help, it could cost that person their life. Healthcare is not like any other job—patients depend on your presence and compassion. You may be starting as Patient Care Assistants, but this is just the first step.

“With discipline and dedication, you can progress to become a Nursing Assistant, Registered Nurse, or even a doctor. We will continue to provide opportunities for you to develop, but you must be willing to learn and grow,” he said.

Dr Anthony also emphasised the importance of attitude and empathy in healthcare delivery, noting that most patient complaints stem from poor interpersonal care rather than medical errors.

“You can have the best education, but if you lack empathy and respect for patients, you will fail in this profession,” he said.

Meanwhile, GPHC’s CEO, Robbie Rambarran, congratulated the graduates and urged them to uphold the values of care, integrity, and accountability. He reminded them that the success of Guyana’s health system depends heavily on the attitude and performance of its human resources.

“Healthcare is not just a job it’s an obligation,” Rambarran said. “You are often the first and last person a patient sees during their hospital stay. Show empathy and treat every patient as you would want your own family to be treated.”

Rambarran also highlighted the government’s ongoing investments in healthcare facilities, equipment, and training, but noted that the true strength of the system lies in its people.

“No matter how much infrastructure we build or how modern our equipment becomes, none of it will matter if our staff do not provide quality care. The human connection kindness, patience, empathy is irreplaceable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Michelle Boyer, a graduate from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), shared that the journey was not an easy one but deeply rewarding.

“The experience was challenging, having to travel from Linden to Georgetown and back daily while caring for my family, but it all paid off. I’m glad I made it, and I’ll be taking it one step at a time. My next goal is to enrol in the Nursing Assistant Programme,” she said.

Shonel Sampson, from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) also expressed pride in her achievement.

“My experience was challenging, especially having to look after my family while working, but it was a great journey. I plan to continue by doing the Nursing Assistant Programme,” she noted.

The Ministry of Health and GPHC continue to train and upskill healthcare workers as part of Guyana’s broader effort to strengthen the quality of patient care and build a resilient, people-centred health system.