News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Linden housewife in custody for killing reputed husband during argument
Dead: Kevin Browne
Dead: Kevin Browne

POLICE are investigating the alleged murder of 30-year-old Kevin Alexander, a carpenter of Block 22, Wismar, Linden, who was fatally stabbed during an argument at his home on Monday, November 10, 2025.
According to preliminary police reports, Alexander and his 28-year-old girlfriend, a housewife of the same address, on the day in question around 21:45hrs were engaged in a heated argument when the woman allegedly stabbed him once to the left side of his abdomen.
Relatives and public-spirited citizens rushed to assist the injured man and transported him to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.
The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in police custody as investigations continue.
Alexander’s body is currently at the Gjetsco Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.