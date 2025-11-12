Linden housewife in custody for killing reputed husband during argument

POLICE are investigating the alleged murder of 30-year-old Kevin Alexander, a carpenter of Block 22, Wismar, Linden, who was fatally stabbed during an argument at his home on Monday, November 10, 2025.

According to preliminary police reports, Alexander and his 28-year-old girlfriend, a housewife of the same address, on the day in question around 21:45hrs were engaged in a heated argument when the woman allegedly stabbed him once to the left side of his abdomen.

Relatives and public-spirited citizens rushed to assist the injured man and transported him to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Alexander’s body is currently at the Gjetsco Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.