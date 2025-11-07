Local artist incorporates historical symbols into work

GUYANA is a melting pot of diverse cultures, all unique and special in their own way, and local artist Aran Stephens has taken note of this.

Understanding, honouring and advocating for one’s culture brings about a sense of pride, establishes individual identity and an understanding of history. This is true especially for persons of Amerindian/ Indigenous descent, whose culture is often on public display.

From villages as far as Port Kaituma and others in the Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, Indigenous Peoples have constantly crafted products that act as symbols of their village and represent their history. The stories behind each is unique and each design is crafted, drawn and painted with precision.

Karaudarnau Village in the Deep South Rupununi is a small Wapichan nation with a population of around 1,092. The village has a cultural group, thriving economic activities and is filled with potential.

Stephens, who hails from that hinterland community, is constantly representing his culture and his village through his artwork. He is known widely as a cosplayer of Disney’s Captain Jack Sparrow, and Maui from the children’s cartoon, Moana.

Stephens, in addition to painting, is a cultural performer. He has made appearances in traditional wear at events such as for the Amerindian Heritage Month launch, and has cosplayed during Mashramani, and at the Children’s Mashramani celebrations in Aishalton. Beyond creativity, he works as a counsellor in his village.

The creative grew up in the Deep South and spent his primary and secondary schooling in Georgetown before moving to Trinidad where he lived for three years.

Returning to Guyana, Stephens found himself in Karaudarnau once more and it was there that he discovered that there was a lack of exposure to art and craft.

Given his observation and in an effort to spark interest among the youths, Stephens tried to promote art and craft by inviting children to practise making various craft items and to paint.

“When I returned back to my village, I was hoping that we had this explosion of art, of stories, we can see it in our designs…that was my expectation, and when I came, it was nothing like that, you know. I would say it was dying,” he said.

Visiting the petroglyphs in Aishalton Village, Stephens was inspired to deeper explore the world of art.

On t-shirt or canvas, Stephens tries to capture those symbols in his paintings.

Armed with the knowledge gained about these symbols, he delved deeper into creating pieces that accurately showcased his village and his talent.

These are sold by Stephens, who can be contacted on Facebook and Instagram under the name Aran Stephens, and on TikTok: aranstephens6.