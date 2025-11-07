News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Colombian reportedly on U.S. sanctions list detained at Kurupukari
news-default

THE Guyana Police Force has confirmed that on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, a 33-year-old Colombian man, who was reportedly sanctioned by the U.S for drug trafficking, was arrested at Kurupukari.

 

According to a statement from the police, a Lethem-bound minibus was intercepted at the Kurupukari police checkpoint as part of routine security screening procedures.

 

During the process, a passenger – later identified as a 33-year-old Colombian man  – was found to be in possession of a passport bearing the immigration stamp “RLL” (Refused Leave to Land).

 

“Subsequent checks revealed that the individual, identified as Yeison Andres Sanchez Vallejo, is reportedly among persons sanctioned by the United States of America in relation to drug- trafficking activities.

 

The foreign national was immediately arrested and is presently in police custody assisting investigators,” the statement said.

 

Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.