Colombian reportedly on U.S. sanctions list detained at Kurupukari

THE Guyana Police Force has confirmed that on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, a 33-year-old Colombian man, who was reportedly sanctioned by the U.S for drug trafficking, was arrested at Kurupukari.

According to a statement from the police, a Lethem-bound minibus was intercepted at the Kurupukari police checkpoint as part of routine security screening procedures.

During the process, a passenger – later identified as a 33-year-old Colombian man – was found to be in possession of a passport bearing the immigration stamp “RLL” (Refused Leave to Land).

“Subsequent checks revealed that the individual, identified as Yeison Andres Sanchez Vallejo, is reportedly among persons sanctioned by the United States of America in relation to drug- trafficking activities.

The foreign national was immediately arrested and is presently in police custody assisting investigators,” the statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.