Corentyne man remanded for alleged murder of drinking partner

A 32-year-old carpenter and mason of Corentyne, was, on Wednesday, remanded to prison after he was charged with the alleged murder of his drinking partner.

Emmanuel Ramsammy, also known as “Scotty” or “Joel”, of Lot 21 King Street, Belvedere, Corentyne, is accused of murdering 56-year-old labourer Imran Kadir, popularly known as “Shut Pon Shoulder.”

On Wednesday, Ramsammy appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. It is alleged that between November 1 and 2, 2025, he murdered Kadir, who also resided at Lot D King Street, Belvedere, Corentyne.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge. However, the court was informed that the case file is incomplete, and a two-week adjournment was requested.

Ramsammy was remanded to prison and will return to the Albion Magistrate’s Court on November 18, for report.

Based on information gathered, Ramsammy and Kadir were consuming alcohol when they got into an argument. The following morning, Kadir was found motionless at his home with marks of violence on his body.

A piece of wood suspected to be the murder weapon was found near the scene.