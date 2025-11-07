News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Corentyne man remanded for alleged murder of drinking partner
Emmanuel Ramsammy
Emmanuel Ramsammy

A 32-year-old carpenter and mason of Corentyne, was, on Wednesday, remanded to prison after he was charged with the alleged murder of his drinking partner.

 

Emmanuel Ramsammy, also known as “Scotty” or “Joel”, of Lot 21 King Street, Belvedere, Corentyne, is accused of murdering 56-year-old labourer Imran Kadir, popularly known as “Shut Pon Shoulder.”

 

On Wednesday, Ramsammy appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. It is alleged that between November 1 and 2, 2025, he murdered Kadir, who also resided at Lot D King Street, Belvedere, Corentyne.

 

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge. However, the court was informed that the case file is incomplete, and a two-week adjournment was requested.

 

Ramsammy was remanded to prison and will return to the Albion Magistrate’s Court on November 18, for report.

 

Based on information gathered, Ramsammy and Kadir were consuming alcohol when they got into an argument. The following morning, Kadir was found motionless at his home with marks of violence on his body.

 

A piece of wood suspected to be the murder weapon was found near the scene.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.