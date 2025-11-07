Berbice fishermen plan to use cash grant to upgrade, maintain equipment

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

-applaud gov’t for recognising their struggles

BERBICE fishermen are eagerly anticipating the disbursement of the $150,000 grant recently announced by President Irfaan Ali, which is aimed at providing direct support to those within the fishing industry.

Many fishermen across the region have already outlined plans to reinvest the funds into upgrading and maintaining their equipment, including engines, nets, and boats, to improve their daily operations and productivity, while others plan to utilise it on their families.

The initiative, which is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the livelihoods of fisherfolk, and boost the local fishing sector, has been widely welcomed in Berbice.

Fishermen have said that the grant will offer much-needed relief amid rising operational costs, and will help sustain their families while ensuring the continued growth of the fishing industry in Berbice.

Ramkumar Mattadeen, 50, of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice, said he feels extremely positive about the support. “We feel really good about this”, he said, adding, “That will help we a lot for the holiday period, and we can use it to build our things.”

Mattadeen, who plies his trade in the Berbice River, highlighted that the fishing community has received continuous government support over the past few years. “We get a great help from since 2020; we had grant then. Now and then we does get backings from the Ministry of Agriculture; we do get assistance from the government. Before we never get, but now we getting, and we going forward and we see the industry boasting up,” he shared.

The fishermen in the area have also taken steps to organise themselves for greater development. Mattadeen noted that they recently formed a co-operative society for the first time, and have since requested the construction of a wharf and shed to support their operations.

According to him, “They said it is in process, so we waiting. But we know they will do it. I get an ice machine already to carry there, so if we get the three-phase 240 current from the main road there, I will take the machine there.”

Another fisherman from Sheet Anchor, Kamta Persaud, expressed similar optimism and gratitude.

“The grant will work me okay, because when you go to sea you work sometimes two days out of the fourteen days. So, the grant will help us out now; it would be okay for each and every fisherman, so we can use it to buy equipment,” he said.

Persaud also commended the government for its ongoing efforts to support the fishing community, noting that challenges in the industry are not unique to Guyana. “I have no complain about the government. People need to understand when the catch running low, that is happening all over; globally, the catch running low; not Guyana alone,” he said.

Nevertheless, Persaud added that the fishermen remain hopeful that the promised wharf and shed will soon become a reality.

“They promise us that. Remember the party now go into government for this term, so we can’t expect things to happen right away. It may be till next year, but they give their word, and I know it will be done,” he concluded.

The fishermen of Sheet Anchor believe that with continued government investment and community collaboration, the fishing sector in Berbice will continue to thrive, ensuring a more sustainable and secure future for those who depend on it.

Meanwhile, Deonand Victor, of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, who has been a fisherman for over 22 years, also shared his appreciation for the initiative. “We happy to get the money, yes. Sometimes you go out, you don’t make as much money, but you still got to try. So we happy to get the li’l money. We happy the president do it for we,” he said.

He added that his first priority will be his family. “Well my family come first, so I will use it on them,” he explained, noting that the grant provides much-needed relief, especially during times when the fishing catch is low.

Another fisherman from West Bank Berbice, Tajeram Etwaroo, also expressed gratitude for the support. “Well we got to say it’s nice; fish na really give push right now, and they notice that and doing something, and we really thankful for that,” he said.

Both men agreed that the government’s recognition of the struggles within the fishing community and its commitment to providing financial support will make a significant difference.