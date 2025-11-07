Billion-dollar infrastructural works advancing across East Coast housing schemes

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Dr. Martin Pertab on Wednesday inspected key first-phase infrastructural works across four major housing developments on the East Coast of Demerara.

The visit covered housing developments at Felicity, Chateau Margot, Success, and Le Ressouvenir.

Accompanying the CEO were Director of Community Development Gladwin Charles; Senior Engineer Anthony Ragnauth and other engineers; Surveyor Shaquille Mayers and other technical staff.

​A total investment of $21.4 billion is dedicated to executing these first-phase infrastructure works.

The ministry stated that the scope of works includes the development of crusher run roads, bridges, culverts, drainage networks and installation of pipe networks. These projects are anticipated to be completed before the end of the year.

​During his engagement with project contractors, Dr. Pertab stressed the importance of adhering to strict timelines to meet housing demands.

​“Efficiency is critical at this time. We need the work to be completed on time, so that occupancy can take place,” Dr. Pertab stated.

​The CEO noted that CH&PA’s focus extends beyond core infrastructure, prioritising the timely provision of essential utilities.

While the necessary pipe networks have already been laid in most of the schemes, the housing authority is actively collaborating with the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to finalise connections to the main water sources, another vital step to boost overall occupancy rates across the new housing schemes.

In April of this year, at the ministry’s 60th ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, 1,600 house lots in these housing developments were allocated to persons.

Allottees were told that they will have access to their land by the end of 2025.