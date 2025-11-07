Guyana reports successful participation at World Trade Market in London

ticipation at World Trade Market in London

GUYANA has successfully concluded its participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, United Kingdom, strengthening its presence as a leading sustainable destination in the global tourism arena.

Over the past three days, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, (THAG) promoted Guyana as a top choice for adventure, culture and travel in this part of the world.

The delegation comprising of Minister Susan Rodrigues, GTA Director Kamrul Baksh, and THAG’s President Mitra Ramkumar, attended productive meetings aimed at expanding partnerships and increasing the country’s visibility in the United Kingdom market.

According to the ministry, discussions with operators such as Wilderness Explorers and Travel The Guianas, along with collaboration with organisations like Iwokrama, helped to reinforce Guyana’s reputation for authentic and eco-focused travel experiences.

The ministry extended sincere appreciation to the High Commissioner and staff of the Guyana High Commission in London for their invaluable support throughout the event. Guyana’s presence at WTM London concluded on a strong note, with continued interest and investment opportunities emerging for Destination Guyana.

The minister, during a previous local event underscored that Guyana’s unique tourism features, places us among the best ecotourism nations in the world and asserted that as tourism continues to play a vital role in the nation’s economic transformation, it represents a key pillar in our strategy for economic diversification beyond the oil and gas sector.

Minister Rodrigues is constantly stressing tourism’s importance in creating opportunities and building our economy. Tourism is multi-faceted, providing employment, and sustaining transporters, farmers and fisherfolk.

The minister has also assured that the next five years will be one of collaboration in the sector, allowing all stakeholders to play a meaningfully role in the growth of Destination Guyana.

Minister Rodrigues’ goals for the tourism sector are strategic and include the establishment of points of contact at not only our ports of entry, but in hotel lobbies, and other accommodation locations and the creation of a calendar of events quarterly, which will allow visitors to see all that Guyana has to offer throughout their stay.

The World Travel Market is a global travel and tourism event, where country representatives share insights, meet partners and unlock endless supplies of business opportunities. The event was held at Excel London from November 4 to 6, 2025.