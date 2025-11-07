Cop found not guilty of 2022 murder of Quindon Bacchus

DEMERARA High Court Judge Gino Persaud on Thursday upheld a no-case submission for 24-year-old Police Lance Corporal Kristoff De Nobrega, who was on trial for the murder of Quindon Bacchus.

The judge ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charge against De Nobrega in relation to the June 2022 shooting death of 23-year-old Bacchus, a father of one and resident of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He subsequently ordered the jury to return a not-guilty verdict, formally acquitting De Nobrega of the capital offence.

De Nobrega, of Canal Dam, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, was represented by attorney George Thomas. The prosecution’s case was presented by State Counsel Praneta Seeraj and State Counsel Padma Dubraj.

De Nobrega appeared visibly relieved when the jury foreman announced the verdict. Outside the courtroom, he was all smiles as he was embraced by family members. He, however, declined to speak with reporters. Instead, his attorney spoke to the media on his behalf.

Attorney Thomas expressed relief over the outcome, stating the result brings closure. He noted it was “unfortunate” that De Nobrega had to face trial for an offence with “very little evidence to incriminate him in any form of [sic] fashion.”

Bacchus was fatally shot on June 10, 2022, at Haslington, ECD.

According to the police, at around 14:30hrs on the day in question, ranks went to the Haslington New Scheme to carry out an operation based on intelligence gathered earlier that day.

The police stated that a 22-year-old construction worker provided information and later guided the officers to Bacchus, who was in possession of an illegal firearm which he had intended to sell to one of the undercover officers.

The police stated that an armed plainclothes officer arranged to purchase the firearm from Bacchus, who left and later returned with the gun.

However, during the exchange, the police reported that an alarm was raised, prompting Bacchus to suddenly flee in a southern direction while also firing a shot towards the officer.

The police stated that the officer then drew his service pistol and returned fire. Bacchus was shot several times during the ensuing exchange.

According to the police, Bacchus was in possession of a .380 pistol with a magazine containing one round. The police also recovered one spent .380 shell and two spent 9mm shells from the scene. Bacchus later died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

An autopsy confirmed that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Last year, following a preliminary inquiry, De Nobrega was committed to stand trial at the Demerara Criminal Assizes after a magistrate found that a prima facie case had been established against him.

In a separate civil matter, Justice Nigel Niles ruled in 2024 that the State must pay $24 million in compensation to Bacchus’s mother, after the State had acknowledged liability for his unlawful death.

The action followed a lawsuit the woman had filed against the State.

In a related case, police officers Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Cadet Officer Dameion McLennon are facing charges for allegedly attempting to obstruct justice by providing false information to investigators handling the probe into Bacchus’s killing.

His death had sparked protests along the East Coast of Demerara.