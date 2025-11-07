Work progressing smoothly on Guyana’s first law school — AG Nandlall

ATTORNEY- General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., has confirmed that significant progress is being made on the establishment of Guyana’s first law school.

That is despite the fact that the formal signing of the agreement between the Government of Guyana and the Council of Legal Education (CLE) is still pending, he said.

“This is a massive project, and the preparations are going well. We are finalising an agreement between the Government of Guyana and the Council of Legal Education.

“That agreement will be signed, but the fact that the agreement has not yet been signed is not holding back work,” Nandlall stated during his weekly programme, ‘Issues in the News’.

The Attorney-General pointed out that with the site already cleared, the architectural drawings have been submitted for review.

“We are examining them and having discussions with the designers and the architects,” he explained, adding that budgetary allocations are also being arranged as part of the ongoing process.

He acknowledged that while the project is advancing steadily, the nature of such an undertaking means “the process is going to take some time”.

The school is being built on an eight-acre plot on the southwestern part of the UG’s Turkeyen Campus

While noting that the land is located aback the university’s Department of Law, they would have had to clear a path to create an access road to the site.

Addressing a question about whether students from existing law schools under the CLE will be allowed to transfer once Guyana’s institution becomes operational, Nandlall said he does not foresee any major complications.

“This law school will be run by the Council of Legal Education. While those matters will have to be ultimately determined by the Council, I do not see any great difficulty in a student transferring from one of the Council’s law schools to another; that should not be a problem,” he clarified.

Back in September, President Dr. Irfaan Ali disclosed that the CLE had granted Guyana approval to establish its own law school.

At the time, he had noted that with the approval granted, work would commence immediately on the establishment of the school, thus enabling hundreds of persons to qualify as Attorneys-at-law right here in Guyana with full rights to practise in the Caribbean.

For decades, Guyanese law graduates were required to pursue their Legal Education Certificates (LEC) at CLE law schools in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and other Caribbean territories.

The law school is expected to strengthen Guyana’s legal infrastructure, broaden professional opportunities, and provide affordable access to high-quality training for future lawyers.

Last year, when the Attorney-General presented a draft feasibility study to the CLE, he’d said that the project had been a priority for Guyana, and would see the government providing land and financing the construction of the institution, while the CLE would oversee management, similar to the way it runs the three other regional law schools.