Roach called up for training camp ahead of Test series against New Zealand

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – Veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach is among nine players who have been invited by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to take part in a two-week High-Performance preparation camp, as part of the build-up to the three-match Test series leg of the West Indies men’s tour to New Zealand.

The 37-year-old Roach, along with Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Johann Layne, Kevlon Anderson, John Campbell, Ojay Shields and Kavem Hodge, will take part in the camp, which is designed specifically for players who are expected to feature in the series and future international assignments.

With his inclusion, it now seems almost certain that Roach, who last played a Test match for the West Indies in January during the tour of Pakistan, will be called up to bolster the side’s bowling attack for the three-match Test series, which runs from December 2 to 22.

Roach has played 85 Test matches and taken 284 wickets, the fifth-most of all West Indian bowlers.

The camp, which will run from November 4 to 18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), will focus on technical and tactical refinement, match simulation, and mental readiness to adapt to New Zealand’s challenging conditions.

It will be led by head coach of the West Indies Academy, Ramesh Subasinghe, while assistant coach Rohan Nurse will oversee tactical and technical development.

CWI’s Senior Talent Manager, Jamal Smith, along with developing pathway coach, Shane Dowrich, will provide additional coaching and coordination support over the two-week period.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said the camp would provide those players the opportunity to fine tune their skills ahead of the Test series.

“This camp is designed to give players a focused opportunity to prepare for the specific challenges of playing in New Zealand.

“For the batsmen, it’s about targeted work on areas where they’ve shown vulnerability and adapting to the conditions they’ll face. For the bowlers, it’s about managing their workloads effectively and identifying the lengths and areas that have proven successful in New Zealand,” Bascombe said.

“It’s a practical, purposeful camp, one that allows the group to refine key aspects of their game while building cohesion and clarity ahead of the tour. The goal is to make the most of this preparation window, so the players are ready to compete with confidence and intent.”