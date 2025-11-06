Jitesh Sharma to lead India A in Rising Stars Asia Cup

JITESH Sharma will lead India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup to be played from November 14 to November 23 in Qatar while Naman Dhir has been named vice-captain of the 15-man squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced in a press release on Tuesday (November 4).

Jitesh, who is currently in Australia representing the country in the T20Is, will be joined by Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the breakout openers in IPL 2025.

The likes of Nehal Wadhera, Dhir, Suryansh Shedge, Ramandeep Singh and Ashutosh Sharma give the middle-order of the team with a lot of power and brute strength. Abhishek Porel is the second ‘keeper-batter named in the squad.

India A’s squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (vc), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (wk), Suyash Sharma.

Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yudhvir Singh Charak are the four pacers named in the squad while Suyash Sharma and Harsh Dubey are the frontline spinning options.

The BCCI have also named five standby players – Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi and Shaik Rasheed.

India have been placed in Group B, alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan A. (Cricbuzz)