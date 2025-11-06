Shi-Oil celebrates Ryan Rahaman’s South Dakota dominance

Shi-Oil, a locally-owned fuel importer and distributor, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Ryan Rahaman, who was officially crowned the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Champion Driver for the Sport Tuner Class for 2025.

The announcement came as the GMR&SC wrapped up its 2025 racing calendar on Sunday, November 2, at the South Dakota Circuit, where Rahaman, fuelled by Shi-Oil, delivered a dominant performance.

He claimed two first-place finishes and one third-place finish in the Sport Tuner Cup, sealing his position as the class champion.

According to the company, Rahaman’s consistency reflected both his exceptional driving skill and the strength of the partnership between athlete and sponsor.

His success, Shi-Oil said, symbolises unwavering commitment to powering performance and excellence in Guyanese motorsport.

“At Shi-Oil, we take immense pride in fueling champions,” the company stated in a release.

Shi-Oil further highlighted, “Ryan Rahaman embodies the spirit of excellence, consistency, and passion that drives our brand. His dedication to the sport and his ability to perform at the highest level exemplify what it means to be a true competitor.”

The Rahaman family name carries deep roots in Guyana’s motor racing history, spanning generations of drivers who have made their mark both locally and regionally.

Shi-Oil noted its pride in standing alongside Ryan and the Rahaman family as they continue to uphold and build upon that remarkable racing legacy.

“Congratulations, Champion,” the company’s message concluded. “Your success is a testament to hard work, determination, and the unbeatable drive that keeps Guyana’s motorsport heritage alive and thriving.”