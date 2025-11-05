Seven charged with terrorism to appear in court today

SEVEN individuals—four Venezuelans and three Guyanese—are expected to make their court appearance this morning at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to terrorism charges for the deadly explosion at Mobil fuel station on Regent Street Georgetown which claimed the life of a six-year-old girl and left several others injured.

The accused are Venezuelan nationals Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, 33; Jennifer Rodriguez, 33; Johnny Boodram, 27; and Alexander Bettancourt, 44, along with Guyanese citizens Wayne Corriea, 44; Ramesh Pramdeo, 51; and Krystal LaCruz, 33.

On Tuesday, they were each charged with the offence of terrorism, contrary to Section 3(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The charges follow an extensive multi-agency investigation and legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the case marks one of the most significant national security prosecutions in recent years.

The Force has maintained that the investigation was conducted “with professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to due process,” while reaffirming its commitment to public safety and the rule of law.

The defendants are scheduled to appear before a city magistrate on November 5, 2025, at 09:00 hrs for the formal reading of the charge.

Authorities have confirmed that Peodomoo, the prime suspect, confessed to planting the explosive device that killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured four others.

The suspects were held at various secure locations, with heightened joint security presence across the country and reinforced monitoring at border points and ports of exit, following directives from the Police Commissioner and the National Security Council.

Investigators continue to work with regional and international partners, including INTERPOL, to verify the suspect’s background and possible affiliations with criminal networks.

Speaking at a joint press conference recently, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said the identification was made by one of the suspect’s accomplices, effectively eliminating any doubt about his involvement.

“The prime suspect was positively identified by one of his accomplices. Moreover, the suspect, as I mentioned before, confessed his involvement in this particular crime. There is no issue about identification any longer,” Blanhum stated.

Peodomoo, was arrested on October 28, during a coordinated operation in Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to investigators, Peodomoo entered Guyana illegally on the morning of the explosion and is believed to be affiliated with a Venezuelan criminal network known as the Syndicato gang.

Blanhum said Peodomoo arrived in the country at around 08:00 hours on Sunday, carrying the explosive device used in the attack. Surveillance footage captured him walking into the Regent and King Streets gas station compound with two bulky black plastic bags.

Moments later, the explosion ripped through the area, killing Bourne and injuring four of her relatives-Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11)—who were seated in the vehicle.

The blast also damaged several other vehicles and nearby buildings.

The Crime Chief had confirmed that the suspect has been co-operating with investigators and provided details of the incident, including how he activated a switch to detonate the device after leaving the scene.

“Among other things that he mentioned to us is that the device… he brought it in from Venezuela to Guyana. He also indicated that the device had a switch, which he activated when he exited the vehicle, which was parked within the vicinity of the gas station,” Blanhum said.

Prior to his capture, police had issued a Wanted Bulletin for Peodomo and announced a $5 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest