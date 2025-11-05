Guyanese Muhammad Ibrahim elected Director General of IICA

– To lead hemispheric agricultural body for 2026–2030 term

GUYANESE agricultural engineer Muhammad Ibrahim has been elected as the next Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture (IICA), securing the position for the 2026–2030 term.

The election was decided by majority vote of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas during the 23rd Ordinary Meeting of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IAB) IICA’s highest governing body, currently being held in Brasilia, Brazil, in partnership with the Brazilian government.

Ibrahim, who was nominated by the Government of Guyana, competed against Fernando Mattos, Uruguay’s candidate, wo graciously congratulated him following the announcement of the results.

“We will work with all the nations of the Americas to forge a future of co-operation. I am honored and grateful to have been chosen to lead this great institution. I acknowledge the remarkable work done by Director General Manuel Otero,” Ibrahim said upon accepting the position.

Ibrahim brings to the post over 35 years of international management experience in agricultural development and resilience building across the Americas. His career has been dedicated to expanding networks and partnerships aimed at boosting productivity, food security, and sustainable land use in the region.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali; to acknowledge Dr. Manuel Otero for his outstanding leadership of the Institute; and to thank all the countries that took part in this election, as well as my family, colleagues, and friends for accompanying me on this long journey.

“As Director General of IICA, we will work with humility and commitment alongside all the countries of the continent to strengthen the institution, mobilise resources, and deliver concrete responses to the challenges facing our agriculture: price volatility, environmental threats, and the resilience of family farming,” he said.

He will officially assume office on January 15, 2026, during a formal ceremony at IICA’s headquarters in San José, Costa Rica.

Ibrahim will succeed Dr. Manuel Otero, an Argentine veterinarian who has led the organisation since 2018 and was re-elected for a second term in 2021.

The election marks a historic achievement for Guyana, placing a national expert at the helm of one of the hemisphere’s most influential agricultural and rural development institutions.