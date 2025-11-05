Faith, family, fortitude: Husband, wife overcome trials to graduate together from UG

WHEN Isaiah and Thilia Somerset walk across the University of Guyana’s graduation stage this month, it will not just be a celebration of academic achievement, it will be a victory over adversity, sacrifice, and perseverance.

For this young couple, the journey to earning their degrees was anything but easy. Between raising children, battling illness, facing financial hardship, and balancing full-time work, their path to higher education was filled with obstacles that would have discouraged many.

Yet, Isaiah and Thilia chose resilience, leaning on faith, family, and each other to reach the finish line.

From November 20 to December 6, as UG hosts its annual Convocation exercises, Isaiah will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the Faculty of Natural Sciences, while Thilia will proudly receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Education (Early Childhood Education) from the Faculty of Education and Humanities.

A DREAM ALMOST LOST

Isaiah, who grew up in Linden and now lives in Lodge with his wife and children, had always dreamt of becoming a doctor. “I always wanted to become a doctor from a young age. I am a people person and I love to help,” he shared.

However, his academic journey almost came to an abrupt end when his early struggles in Chemistry led him to withdraw from the University. “My grades were not good… I decided I was not going to study again. My dad has a gold business, and I was prepared to take up that mantle,” he recalled.

But marriage brought a renewed sense of purpose. Encouraged by Thilia, Isaiah re-enrolled—this time in the Biology programme.

Yet, life was quick to test their commitment. He was juggling taxi work, long hours, and the demands of a young family. “We had a baby in my first year, and another in my final year,” he said.

Things began to change after the return to in-person classes. A lecture from Ms. Ruth Daniels reignited Isaiah’s drive. “The way she spoke about what it means to have a bachelor’s degree made me realise how serious this is. She really made this degree sound like it mattered,” he said.

For Thilia, a teacher at St. Gabriel’s Primary, balancing school, work, and motherhood often felt overwhelming. “It was chaotic. During my pregnancy, I would have nightmares. I had to step away from work for a month because I couldn’t manage,” she shared.

Tragedy struck during her final pregnancy. “My last pregnancy was a twin, but we only got one baby. I believe it was the pressure I was under that affected the other baby,” she said softly. Yet, even through heartbreak, she pressed on. “I wanted to be someone respectable in society—for my children and my husband.”

SHARED STRUGGLES, SHARED STRENGTH

Illness was another battle. Isaiah contracted malaria during fieldwork in the interior. “When I was writing exams, the symptoms started showing. I was allergic to one of the medications and was in class scratching all the time,” he recalled.

Thilia added, “At one point we were both sick, sharing a container and throwing up at the same time. We had a new baby and still had to study.” There were hospital visits, sleepless nights, and moments when giving up seemed tempting—but they persevered.

Their teamwork was unwavering. “We had one computer. Once, we had an exam at the same time, but he let me go first and risked missing his. He sacrificed his grade for me,” Thilia said.

Isaiah laughed as he recalled another moment: “Once I was on a taxi job to Berbice, but I didn’t want to miss my presentation. I pulled over with the passenger in the car, did the presentation, and then continued the trip. Thankfully, the customer understood.”

For the Somersets, faith was their compass. “Put God first and everything will fall into place,” said Thilia. “The devil tempted us a lot, but we kept pushing. Some days we didn’t know how we’d make it, but God is good.”

Isaiah added, “Support each other, love each other even when things look hard. Be your partner’s motivation.”

Their family was their anchor through it all. “My mother-in-law is the biggest supporter,” Isaiah said, while Thilia credited her father Mark Fraser and brother Takyle Fraser for their unwavering encouragement.

They also expressed deep gratitude to their lecturers and classmates who offered help along the way.

MORE THAN DEGREES

For the Somersets, graduation is more than an academic milestone—it’s a story of triumph. “People see our pictures and judge us based on what they see, but they don’t know what we went through,” said Thilia.

Isaiah agreed, smiling. “After writing my final exam, I could not believe I was done. I could jump for joy. My wife is my biggest cheerleader.”

As they prepare to don their caps and gowns, both have their eyes set on the future. “I don’t want to stop here; I want to do my PhD,” said Thilia.

Isaiah is weighing his next steps: “I’m between two worlds—thinking about business, but also thinking about becoming a dentist.”

Their story is one of courage, love, and endurance—an inspiring testament to what can be achieved when two hearts move in faith and unity toward a shared dream.

The University of Guyana, in its 62-year history, has produced more than 70,000 graduates who continue to contribute meaningfully at home and abroad. Among them now stand Isaiah and Thilia Somerset—proof that with perseverance and purpose, no dream is out of reach.