Guyana-born entrepreneur expands home-care empire in New York

WHAT began as a small home-care service in a Queens office has grown into one of New York’s largest caregiving agencies, with ambitions that now stretch across the United States.

According to a press release from Cottage Home Care Services, the company, which was founded by Guyanese entrepreneur Navin Shivpal just before the pandemic, recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, a facility designed to serve as both a care hub and a cultural home for the borough’s Caribbean community.

“This isn’t just about business,” Shivpal said during the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It’s about helping humanity. We’re expanding across states not to make a profit, but to give people opportunity, training and stability.”

Under Shivpal’s leadership, Cottage Home Care has grown from three staff members to employing more than 3,000 caregivers across New York alone.

The company has built a reputation for pairing compassion with cultural competence, an approach that resonates with New York’s diverse neighbourhoods.

“For a company that we have, we started Cottage Home Care pre-pandemic with just three of us. Now we’re one of the largest companies,” Shivpal told attendees. “And that’s because of my team. It’s not because of me. It’s because of all the talented staff I have.”

Shivpal’s vision goes beyond home care.

The company operates two state-certified training programmes, the Brooklyn Institute of Vocational Training in Queens and the Care Guide Training Institute in Brooklyn, which equip aspiring caregivers with professional certifications and career skills.

“The reason I open up these schools, we don’t make money on it,” Shivpal said. “I’m happy when I have people who take our training, go to work, make money, drive Mercedes and BMW out there. It makes me feel proud because we can give back to them. They don’t have to depend on anyone else. They can actually work and take care of themselves.”

Chief Operating Officer, Nusrat Shova, echoed Shivpal’s mission, adding, “We started with three people, and now we’re one of the biggest,” she said. “But the goal has always been the same; to lift people through care and opportunity.”

Beyond New York, Cottage has already expanded into New Jersey, Maryland, and Michigan, with plans to open new branches in Delaware, St. Louis, and Connecticut next year.

The Brooklyn branch ribbon-cutting drew elected officials, health leaders, and Caribbean community advocates to celebrate Cottage’s impact.

Council Member Rita Joseph, who represents Flatbush, praised the personalised approach the agency offers her 90-year-old mother. “When it comes to home care, everything is not cookie-cutter; it’s customised to the needs of the patient,” Joseph said.

Claire Patterson-Monah, interim executive director of the Guyana Cultural Association of New York, emphasised the role of cultural understanding in caregiving.

“When caregivers know their clients’ favourite foods, music and traditions, from roti to reggae, it transforms the experience,” she said.

“Culturally competent care brings comfort, joy and connection.”

Deputy Brooklyn Borough President, Kim Council, described Cottage’s work as “the intersection of culture, compassion, and community.”

She added, “Brooklyn’s Caribbean community is the heartbeat of this borough. Through organisations like Cottage Home Care, we see what it means to care for people not just with skill but with soul.”

State Senator Kevin Parker, who represents Brooklyn’s 21st District, praised the company’s investment in the neighbourhood.

“When you look at what drives neighbourhoods, it’s businesses like this,” Parker said. “You’re not just creating jobs; you’re doing God’s work.”

Branch Manager Sharmella Persaud credited Shivpal’s leadership for inspiring both staff and caregivers.

“Many of us are immigrants and see him as a role model. He built this from scratch just five years ago, and now Cottage is one of the top home care agencies in the state,” she said.

Cultural performances added vibrancy to the event, with Caribbean entertainer Michael Ignatius highlighting the healing power of creativity and compassion, followed by a high-energy performance from chutney singer Fiona Singh.

Looking ahead, Shivpal shared plans for further expansion and innovation in healthcare. He envisions opening a clinic and research centre in Guyana focused on stem cell treatments within the next decade, drawing on the company’s international expertise and resources.