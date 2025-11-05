Guyana leading the world in climate and forest solutions – President Ali

– Says Guyana will call for fairness and science in global energy transition at COP30

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed that Guyana stands as a global model for forest protection and sustainable development, as the country prepares to showcase its low-carbon achievements at the upcoming United Nations COP30 Leaders’ Summit.

The Head of State made the remarks during a meeting of the new-term Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee (MSSC) of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, on Tuesday, where he emphasised that Guyana’s success demonstrates that “development and environmental protection are not opposing goals, but the twin pillars of a new model for prosperity.”

Describing Guyana’s transformation as a success story built on credibility, partnership and persistence, President Ali highlighted the nation’s landmark achievement of earning approximately US$400 million from the sale of carbon credits since the LCDS 2030 was finalised in 2022, a feat unmatched by most developing countries.

“Because of our record, we can speak with integrity and conviction. We can speak about success,” the President said, adding that Guyana’s model is now being studied globally for how forest protection can drive real economic development.

He further underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that revenues from carbon credits directly benefit the Guyanese people.

To date, over 20 per cent of the earnings, more than $15 billion, has been distributed to Amerindian and hinterland communities to fund thousands of locally chosen projects, including eco-lodges, youth initiatives, cultural ventures, and small-business development.

President Ali also referenced a series of major national investments being financed through LCDS revenues and other resources, including large-scale solar power systems, drainage and irrigation upgrades and the Wales Gas-to-Energy project, which is expected to cut electricity costs by half, while reducing emissions.

“These are real investments, not just words,” Dr Ali said, stressing that Guyana’s low-carbon growth model is strengthening resilience, protecting livelihoods, and improving quality of life across every region.

As Guyana takes its message to the global stage, President Ali said the country’s delegation to COP30 will advocate for sensible policies, guided by science and fairness in the global energy transition.

He pointed out that even in a net-zero world, oil and gas will continue to play a role, with the defining question being who produces them and under what conditions.

Dr Ali cautioned against extremism and misinformation in global climate debates, calling instead for pragmatic, data-driven solutions.

“For too long we have allowed the climate forum to be a battle of extremism… The time is now for practical and real solutions to define the debate, not extreme positions by any group,” he said.

President Ali reaffirmed that Guyana’s leadership on climate and forest solutions will continue to be inclusive, science-based, and results-oriented, showing how a small developing country can shape global policy through innovation, performance, and integrity.