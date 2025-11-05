News Archives
Destination Guyana to be showcased at World Travel Market 2025
Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, along with the President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Mitra Rajkumar, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kramrul Baksh and a delegation at the World Travel Market
AS part of the national strategy to strengthen the country’s visibility within the global tourism marketplace, Destination Guyana will be taking centre stage at the grand World Travel Market 2025.
Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, is leading this year’s delegation to the event, which will be opened in London, England on Tuesday and runs until Thursday.
The goal is to build connections between international travel professionals and partners as Guyana prepares to highlight the unique and diverse tourism experiences and investment opportunities.

Carl Browne, representative from the Guyana High Commission in London at the World Travel Market

Held annually, the World Travel Market is one of the largest and most influential events in the global tourism and hospitality industry.
It brings together thousands of tourism professionals, travel agencies and investors from across the world to explore new products that are shaping the world of tourism.
Joining the Guyanese delegation are the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Wilderness Explorers, the Guyana High Commission in the UK, Travel the Guianas and Iwokrama.
These agencies will spotlight Guyana’s rich tourism product, ranging from retreats in lush eco-lodges to culturally embedded experiences in indigenous communities.
The exhibition will feature vibrant booths with cultural displays, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, panel discussions and networking events, designed to be fully immersive.
Guyana’s unwavering commitment to authentic travel experiences makes it an exceptional tourism hotspot with close to 400,000 visitors so far in 2025 alone.
Guyana’s participation in the World Travel Market reinforces the government’s long-term plan to promote responsible tourism that benefits its local communities, protects its biodiversity and contributes to economic growth and sustainability. (DPI)

 

