51 women survivors graduate from WIIN entrepreneurship programme

FIFTY-ONE women survivors of gender-based violence have taken a major step towards financial independence and empowerment after successfully completing the Entrepreneurship Certificate Course offered through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN).

The graduation ceremony, held on Tuesday at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John, celebrated the women’s resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and pursue their dreams. The programme was supported by the Ministry’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU).

According to the Ministry, the participants were among a group of women who have shown exceptional courage in overcoming personal challenges and are now equipped with the tools to start or expand their own businesses, creating pathways to financial stability and independence.

Among the graduates was 24-year-old Sunita Persaud, a mother of two and full-time care worker, who described her participation in the programme as a transformative experience.

“Being a part of this business-driven programme was truly amazing. It taught me leadership, discipline, and how to approach my goals with confidence,” Persaud said. “I want to expand my business and create a stable life for myself and my children — a life I’ve always envisioned as a passionate young woman still growing.”

Persaud added that the course reignited her belief in her potential, reminding her that she was “born to win, lead, and inspire.” She described herself as “a woman of purpose, belief, and big vision,” determined to rise above any circumstances that seek to hold her back.

The Entrepreneurship Certificate Course forms part of WIIN’s broader mission to empower women and youth across Guyana through skills training, entrepreneurship, and personal development initiatives. Since its inception, WIIN has trained thousands of Guyanese in diverse fields, helping to promote self-reliance, job creation, and community development.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to expanding such initiatives, which not only provide economic opportunities but also foster healing and empowerment among survivors of domestic and sexual violence.