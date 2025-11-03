Region Two pushes education excellence through infrastructure, training and access

—Four new schools, upgraded facilities and over 700 teachers advancing qualifications

REGION Two’s education system continues to make significant strides in ensuring equitable, modern and quality learning opportunities for all students.

This was underscored in the annual report presented by Regional Education Officer (REdO) Shondelle Hercules, during the Department of Education’s Annual Awards Ceremony, where she highlighted key achievements and ongoing initiatives that are transforming the educational landscape across the Pomeroon–Supenaam region.

According to Hercules, the Department of Education has advanced its mission to provide conducive learning environments through the construction of four new modernised schools — Cotton Field Secondary, Hackney Nursery, Siriki Nursery and Bethany Nursery.

The newly completed Wakapoa Primary School now stands as a model facility, while a new dormitory for Wakapoa Secondary and the rehabilitated Aurora Secondary dormitory are improving access for students from remote communities.

Additionally, 83 schools have benefitted from upgraded tarmacs and walkways, creating safer and more comfortable surroundings for both teachers and pupils.

“Every school we build or rehabilitate is an investment in the future. We are creating spaces where children can learn with pride and teachers can perform with excellence,” Hercules stated.

The Regional Education Officer said that teacher training remains a top priority for the department.

A total of 535 teachers are currently enrolled at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), while 209 teachers are pursuing higher studies at the University of Guyana.

These efforts are in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s directive for all teachers to be professionally trained, thereby improving classroom delivery and student outcomes.

“A trained teacher is the cornerstone of quality education. Region Two is proud of its educators who continue to upgrade their qualifications and skills,” Hercules said.

Improving Connectivity and Access

To strengthen access to education in riverine and hinterland communities, the region has distributed 10 school boats and 14 engines to facilitate safer and more reliable transportation for students and teachers. This initiative has already improved attendance and punctuality, particularly in areas such as Wakapoa, Siriki and Bethany.

The Department also reported that 2,000 pathway workers are currently employed in schools across the region, contributing to a cleaner, healthier and more welcoming learning environment.

In addition, 91 schools received school grants, enabling administrators to enhance facilities, support co-curricular activities and procure essential teaching materials.

The Regional Education Officer said Region Two continues to uphold its reputation as a results-driven region, with strong emphasis on academic improvement and data-driven interventions.

Programmes such as the Mathematics Intervention Programme, Renewed Nursery Curriculum, Literacy Programme and Weekly Grade Six Quizzes have yielded measurable gains in national examinations performance.

“We are committed to maintaining momentum. Our goal is to continue producing well-rounded students who are capable, confident and prepared for the future,” Hercules stated.

She extended heartfelt appreciation to the Regional Democratic Council, Regional Executive Officer, teachers, headteachers, parents and all stakeholders who continue to support the Department’s vision of excellence.

“Education is a shared responsibility. Together, we are ensuring that every child in Region Two, regardless of background or location, is given the opportunity to succeed,” she said.