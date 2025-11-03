Determined to Finish: the inspiring journey of Police Sergeant Carl Pedro, an aspiring attorney, UG graduand

“SUCCESS isn’t about where you start but how determined you are to finish,” says Police Sergeant Carl Pedro, a proud member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who will be graduating with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Guyana when the institution hosts its 2025 Convocation ceremonies from November 22 to December 6.

Pedro resides at Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three.

He shares that this achievement marks another milestone in his academic journey. He already holds a bachelor’s degree in public management from the University of Guyana. But law, he said, was always his dream, a dream that grew stronger after he joined the Guyana Police Force.

“Pursuing law has always been a personal dream of mine and it grew stronger when I joined the Guyana Police Force, one that demanded a great deal of sacrifice, commitment, and faith,” he shared.

His pursuit of law was not an easy one. Balancing a full-time job as a Sergeant attached to the Traffic Department with a full-time law degree tested his endurance in every possible way. “As the saying goes, ‘Law is a jealous mistress,’ and that proved true. My job requires long hours on the road, often under the scorching sun. By the time I got home, exhaustion made studying feel almost impossible.”

Things became even more challenging in his final year when he was transferred to the East La Penitence Police Station and placed in charge of the Traffic Department there. “I missed many classes in that first semester because I had to be present at the station, and on the road to supervise ranks under my command. Still, I managed to pass all my courses that semester with above-average grades,” he said proudly.

Pedro recalled countless nights spent studying until sunrise, fuelled by coffee and determination. “There were countless nights when I stayed up studying until sunrise, sipping coffee to stay awake, and heading to work wearing dark shades to hide my tired eyes. I remember one particular night while I was studying, I received a call around midnight about a fatal accident. I had to close my books and rush to the scene and then return home after and continue studying. Those were the moments that truly tested my resolve.”

Financial challenges were another major obstacle. “Financially, the journey was also challenging, especially given the higher tuition fees in the law programme at the time. But I must express gratitude to the Government of Guyana for abolishing tuition fees in my final year. That provided much-needed relief and made it possible for many of us to complete our studies.”

Despite the hardships, Pedro remained focused. “I often reminded myself that I had invested too much of my own savings and effort to quit. I also drew inspiration from our Attorney General, Anil Nandlall S.C., whose court advocacy I deeply admire.”

Some of his best moments at UG were the in-person lectures. “Lectures from Mr. Neville Bissember and Mr. Christopher Ram were unforgettable as they always had a backstory to the topic. They brought real-world experience into the classroom and made the law come alive.” He also cherished the friendships built along the way. “I didn’t come from what persons would consider a top secondary school [Stewartville Secondary], yet I found myself performing on par with those who did.”

Pedro was among the top 25 students of his class to be accepted into the prestigious Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, where he is currently pursuing his Legal Education Certificate (LEC); the final step towards becoming an attorney-at-law. “The University of Guyana truly prepared me for this next stage of my journey,” he reflected.

Now in Trinidad, Pedro continues to face financial challenges. “Among the top students that got accepted, I applied for study leave from my job and unfortunately, I did not receive any response. I was forced to take annualised vacation leave to study. I asked the Guyana Police Force for sponsorship because it is very challenging financially: tuition, board and all other expenses. I am already experiencing financial difficulties, but I will not give up,” he shared.

Despite the struggles, he remains steadfast. “My hope is that my story encourages others, especially working young people, to never give up, no matter the odds. You don’t have to come from a top school, you don’t need to have it all figured out, and you don’t have to be financially secure. Once you’re consistent, disciplined, and trust God’s timing, He will make a way.”

Pedro expressed gratitude to his mother, his greatest supporter, and to the University of Guyana Library staff for their dedication.

As he continues his studies at Hugh Wooding, Pedro remains motivated to make both his mother and the Guyana Police Force proud. His journey is one of perseverance, discipline, and faith, a reminder that success is not defined by one’s starting point but by one’s determination to finish.

The University of Guyana has produced upwards of 70,000 graduates in its 62-year existence – many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels in both the private and public sectors nationally and internationally. (UG)