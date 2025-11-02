Hiralall and Chanderpaul spur Everest to victory over El’Dorado

LED by a well-constructed 50 from Rishi Hiralall and a frugal six- over spell from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Everest beat El’Dorado by 70 runs in the penultimate round of the Dave’s West Indian Imports 50-over first division cricket tournament yesterday at the GCC ground, Bourda.

Scores: Everest 176-6 in 30 overs, El’Dorado 110 all out in 27.3.

Police, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have completed the round robin stage in that and have already qualified for the play-offs.

Batting first in a match which was reduced to 30 overs due the heavy morning showers, the 48-year-old Hiralall hit an even 50 from 54 balls with four fours and a six.

West Indies Test opener hit a solitary boundary in his 47-ball Aryan Hariprashad 28 before being removed. Stuart Hoppie made an unbeaten 32 from 24 balls with three fours.

Skipper Joshau Ferrell had 2-22 in a losing cause for El’Dorado.

El’Dorado were bowled out with 15 balls remaining as only Ntini Persaud with 31 and Hakeem McCalmon 28 not out, passed 15.

Chanderpaul took 3-10 from his allotted six overs with combination of medium pace and right-arm leg spin while left-arm spinner Javid Rasheed took 2-15

Today at Bourda a virtual semi-final will be played for the fourth place between Everest and host GCC.

Everest could be strengthened with the possible inclusion of their inter-county players Matthew Nandu, Richie Looknauth, Ushardeva Balgobin and Ryan Harry while GCC could see the return of Renaldo Ali-Mohamed and Mavindra Dindyal.