Chase: We have to execute better in New Zealand

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh, (CMC) – With a challenging T20I series looming against New Zealand, Roston Chase believes the West Indies will be successful once they can properly execute their bowling and batting plans.

The Windies will be going into that five-match T20I series – which starts next Wednesday – on a high after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in the final T20I on Friday to sweep the series 3-0.

It was just their second bilateral T20I series win in their last nine outings.

Speaking in a post-match press conference on Friday, Chase, who captained the side with Shai Hope being rested, admitted that in recent times the West Indies had struggled to put together complete performances.

He said the way they played in the final T20I against Bangladesh would have to become the norm if the sixth ranked Windies were to best the Kiwis, who are ranked two spots higher.

“I think in the bowling department, the way how we strategise and sit down and plan and then the bowlers came and stuck to the plans we set and executed, I think that should be the way forward for the bowling unit.

“In the batting, I just think that T20s may be fast paced but you still need partnerships. I still think that whoever is at the crease, once two guys get in they have to take it as deep as possible, because I find for the last couple of seasons we’ve been starting well and not finishing well, or not starting well and finishing well, so it’s just for us to combine the two and transition from the start into the back half of the innings,” Chase said.

“I think that’s an area we really need to focus and dial in on, but obviously in New Zealand will be different conditions, so the guys just have to adapt and adjust as fast as possible.”

Chase, who scored an even half century and was named Player-of-the-Match in the final T20I, said he was especially pleased to finally win a series in Bangladesh.

He said while there was a lot of negative chatter after the West Indies lost the preceding ODI series, the team was able to focus and regroup.

“I’m taking a lot of satisfaction from this series, it feels really great.

“As I said before, I’ve never come to Bangladesh and won any series, whether it be T20I, ODI or Test, so it feels really good that we can finally achieve a series win,” Chase said.

“…I know people may criticise and have a lot to say, but we just try to block that out and concentrate on the cricket at hand and try to come up with the best plans and go out there and execute them.

“Everyone will want to say stuff, but that’s not for us to take on,” he maintained.