‘A violent assault on the people of Guyana’

–President Ali denounces gas station bombing, vows gov’t will pursue justice relentlessly

— declares that the nation will not yield to threats against its sovereignty

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali, on Saturday, strongly condemned the recent attack at a Mobil Service Station at Regent and King Streets, Georgetown describing it as a “horrific” act of terrorism and he vowed that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Speaking at the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) 60th Anniversary Service held at the National Cultural Centre, the President addressed the recent incident that claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, and injured several others. He labelled it as “a violent assault on the people, an attempt to create harm and fear in our nation.”

“This attack bore all the hallmarks of terrorism,” Dr Ali declared. “It was an attempt to sow fear and chaos, to destabilise, to create tension. We will get to the bottom of it. But let it be known, here and now, that we will not be intimidated, we will not bow, and we will not be broken.”

The Head of State commended the “swift and coordinated response” of the Joint Services, including the GDF, noting that their professionalism showed that “in the face of evil, Guyana stands united and unshaken.”

He assured citizens that “the investigation will continue, the motives behind this heinous act will come to light,” and that the government “will pursue justice relentlessly.”

The Head of State further assured citizens that the government and law enforcement agencies will do everything within the law to prevent such violent acts from recurring.

“We are going deep, broad, and hard to the bottom of this,” Dr Ali asserted. “To those who believe they can strike fear into the hearts of Guyanese, I say this — you will fail, because the spirit of our people cannot be broken. The safety and security of our citizens are non-negotiable.”

While denouncing the attack, the President cautioned against allowing fear to fuel discrimination, particularly against migrants. He stressed that “Guyana has long been a land where immigrants come from fleeing hardship and turmoil. They came seeking refuge, not danger.”

“Yes, we must strengthen our systems of monitoring, screening, and enforcement,” he said, “but let us not succumb to the temptation to paint all immigrants with the same brush.”

He added, “Hatred is not the answer to hatred; fear must not drive our national policy. Guyana will remain a compassionate nation, but one that is also vigilant, strong, and aggressive in the protection of its citizens and sovereignty.”

President Ali emphasised the importance of peace, affirming that the GDF will continue to support law enforcement in maintaining national security and ensuring the country remains a stable and just society.

“We must ensure that those who enter our country do so in accordance with our laws and with respect for our peace. The Guyana Defence Force will continue to play a vital role in maintaining this balance. We will continue to support our law enforcement agencies in upholding law and order, ensuring that Guyana remains a society of peace, stability, and justice — because a nation that is at peace within sends a powerful message to the world outside.”

Dr Ali continued: “A nation united in purpose and spirit becomes an immovable pillar against those who may seek to exploit international divisions and regional instability for their own dark designs. A nation at peace with itself is the best antidote to threats against its sovereignty. This is the peace we must preserve. We must defend this peace at all costs…”

All nine suspects linked to the October 26 incident remain in police custody following an extension granted by Chief Justice (ag), Navindra Singh, as investigators continue to strengthen the case.

The extension will allow investigators more time to pursue critical leads, including interviews, forensic examinations and intelligence analyses, as the probe widens into possible transnational links and local accomplices.

Authorities have confirmed that Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, the prime suspect, remains cooperative with investigators. He has confessed to planting the explosive device that killed Bourne and injured four others — Jenica Hooper, 27; Yvonne Jonas, 71; Seddia McIntosh; and 11-year-old Reshard Lord.

The suspects are being held at various secure locations, with heightened joint security presence across the country and reinforced monitoring at border points and ports of exit, following directives from the Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken and the National Security Council.

Investigators continue to work with regional and international partners, including International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), to verify the suspects’ background and possible affiliations with criminal networks.

Home Affairs Minister, Oneidge Walrond, said the suspects will face the full force of the law, confirming that the government will seek the death penalty for the terror attack, as provided for under Guyana’s anti-terrorism laws.

The Criminal Law (Offences) Act specifically addresses the commission of terrorist acts, defining what constitutes terrorism and prescribing penalties — including the death penalty when such acts result in loss of life.