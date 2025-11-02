Guyana will defend its peace as GDF adapts to rapidly changing world – President Ali

— Brigadier Khan stresses modernisation & people-centred investments

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the Armed Forces, President Irfaan Ali, on Saturday, emphasised that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is being reshaped, retooled, and re-energised to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at the GDF’s 60th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service at the National Cultural Centre, the President said the transformation will ensure that the Force remains agile, capable, and technologically proficient to effectively respond to both traditional and unconventional threats.

“The GDF is evolving. It is being reshaped, retooled and re-energised to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world,” the Commander-in-Chief declared.

“We are building a more agile, capable, and technologically proficient force, one that can respond swiftly and effectively to threats, both traditional and unconventional.”

Dr. Ali noted that the modernisation efforts are not merely institutional, but strategic and national in scope. “This transformation reflects a Guyana that is itself undergoing transformation — a Guyana that is rising, developing, respected, honoured, and asserting its rightful place among the nations of the world,” he said.

The President outlined several key areas of investment, including leadership development, maritime and air capacity, and disaster response readiness.

“Today, I am proud to say the leadership of the Guyana Defence Force, our senior officers, are respected across the world,” he said. “They are known by their names, honoured by their names, and their names are a representation of a dynamic Defence Force.”

The Head of State also announced that soldiers will have expanded access to educational opportunities while serving.

“Every educational opportunity must be given to our soldiers so they can pursue diplomas, degrees, and master’s while serving in the Guyana Defence Force,” he directed. “A soldier must know that they have a rewarding life long after they leave the Defence Force.”

He reminded the gathering that the GDF was founded in 1965, even before Guyana attained independence, as “an act of foresight and vision.”

“Our founding fathers understood that freedom must be defended, and sovereignty must be secured,” the President said, lauding the “60 years of duty, sacrifice and honour” by the men and women who have stood guard over the nation’s borders.

“The Guyana Defence Force is not a force of aggression. It is not an instrument of intimidation,” Dr. Ali declared. “Ours is not a military that seeks to provoke or threaten. Rather, it is a force of peace, protection, and patriotism. Yet, let none mistake our commitment to peace as a sign of weakness. We are peaceful, yes, but we are prepared, and we will fiercely defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty against all threats from wherever they may come.”

He closed his address by reaffirming his faith in the GDF’s enduring mission: “Through all the change, one thing will remain constant—the commitment of the GDF to defend our sovereignty, uphold our democracy, and preserve the peace.”

“Let us build a Defence Force that is not only strong in arms, but strong in spirit, strong in faith, strong in honour and duty,” the President urged. “A force that inspires respect, not fear — one that embodies discipline, professionalism, and patriotism. The mission continues, and the mission remains clear: Guyana is a nation of peace, so Guyana will defend its peace.”

Addressing members of the GDF, President Ali offered words of encouragement and faith: “Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. May God bless the Guyana Defence Force, bless our brave men and women in uniform, and bless our beautiful and sovereign land, Guyana.”

Modernisation & people-centred investments

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan reaffirmed the GDF’s commitment to modernisation and national service as the institution marked its 60th anniversary.

Addressing ranks, veterans, and dignitaries, Brigadier Khan said the GDF’s founding principles of “duty, discipline, and devotion” continue to guide its mission.

“The next chapter of our journey will demand quick adaptation and smart innovation,” he stated, noting that the modern defence landscape now includes challenges related to “technology, climate security, and regional cooperation.”

According to Brigadier Khan, the GDF is already advancing this vision through investments in infrastructure and the expansion of its operational capabilities “across the air, land, sea, and cyber domains.” He emphasised that while partnerships and acquisitions are vital, “our greatest investment remains in our people, our officers and soldiers.”

He also honoured both past and present members of the GDF, highlighting that its founders envisioned a professional force that would serve as the nation’s shield, defending sovereignty, upholding national values, and serving the people.

Brigadier Khan said the 60th anniversary should reignite a collective sense of purpose, reminding ranks that “every act of service and every mission completed contributes to something greater — the safety, stability, and sovereignty of our nation.”

The service also featured the unveiling of the 60th anniversary edition of the Scarlet Beret, a 30-page magazine celebrating the history and achievements of the GDF, both past and present.

Key officials at Saturday’s service included Prime Minister Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot, Fire Chief Gregory Wickham, Director of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit James Singh, Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, and National Security Advisor Gerald Gouveia Snr.