Region Two hosts historic first-ever CVQ graduation ceremony

FIFTY-EIGHT students from Aurora, Charity, and Johanna Cecelia Secondary Schools made history on Friday when they became the first batch in Region Two to graduate with Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certification.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Anna Regina Secondary School Auditorium, was hosted by the Department of Education and marked a major step forward for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the region.

The programme recognises students for completing competency-based training in various occupational areas, preparing them for the workforce with practical, job-ready skills.

CERTIFIED ACHIEVERS

At Aurora Secondary School, seven students attained full certification in Crop Production Level 1, completing 21 units. They are: Mark Edwards, Navita Nandolall, Padmini Patram, Tyrese Rodney, Bipasha Singh, Graceann Stellingburg and Kimmeria Walker.

At Charity Secondary School, 20 students received statements of competence in Commercial Food Preparation Level 1, completing five units.

They are: Surica Adolphos, Akeyla Brumell, Amscia Charles, Anasia Mangra, Serita Boston, Atifa James, Jidia Richards, Juluma Stoll, Marieia Obermuller, Marques Harrop, Mary Boston, Nadira Hendricks, Navita Daniels, Nicoola Henry, Onica Clarke, Rebecca Wilson, Shania Benn, Shelleza Valenzuela, Shenia Moses and Shenika Roberts.

Johanna Cecelia Secondary School recorded the largest number of graduates, with 31 students earning full certification across four disciplines—Electrical Installation, Crop Production, General Office Administration and Furniture Making.

Among those certified were Rozan Thomas, Akeelah Maynard, Naiomi James, Chelsea Vaughn, Noami Fresco, Luana Andrews, Tiffany Boodwah, Teevash Ramnarine, Bunita Bhagwandeen, Brianna Dawson, Kayla Marks, Jamelia Russell, Alecia Budburgh, Diana Samaroo, Shequana Sookra, Paramand Persaud, Subrina Mawaram, Malanie Joseph, Shania Edwards, Samarieana Corbin, Julie Clarke, Lekhraj Choonilall, Oswin Craig, Daniel Dundas, Josiah Furtune, Joseph George, Donald James, Clive Rankin, Ronaldo Savory, Marlon Welcome and Colwin Allicock.

Delivering the feature address, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, a lecturer and strong advocate for TVET, commended the graduates and described the ceremony as a defining moment for education in Region Two.

He praised the Ministry of Education for expanding access to technical and vocational programmes, noting that CVQ certification bridges the gap between academic learning and employment readiness.

“Education must move beyond theory. It must equip students to create, innovate, and build the future of our nation,” Dr. Tularam said.

Regional Education Officer (REdO) Shondelle Hercules also hailed the event as a proud achievement for the region. She described it as not just a graduation but a moment of history, noting that Region Two has taken a bold step forward in empowering students with both knowledge and skills.

Hercules expressed gratitude to teachers, school administrators, and parents for their contribution to the success of the programme and reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to expanding opportunities for all learners.

The ceremony also featured cultural performances, student reflections, and presentations of appreciation to those who supported the CVQ initiative.