New De Kinderen Hospital enhances healthcare delivery in Region Three

THE recently-commissioned De Kinderen Hospital has become a cornerstone of improved healthcare delivery in Region Three, offering residents access to advanced medical services closer to home.

Commissioned on August 11, 2025, the modern facility provides 24-hour services and is equipped with a fully functional laboratory and CT scan facilities — the first of their kind in the region.

The hospital’s establishment marks a significant milestone in the Government of Guyana’s ongoing drive to strengthen the national health system and ensure equitable access to quality care.

During a recent visit to the hospital, Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo, highlighted the facility’s positive impact on the region’s health services, noting that it has reduced patient referrals and eliminated the backlog of surgical cases.

“This is a monthly visit I make to the hospitals where we discuss administrative issues, clinical issues, and infrastructure. One of the issues we discussed today was the waiting time at the outpatient department, which is about 20 minutes. All departments are working relatively well,” Dr Mahadeo stated.

Dr Mahadeo was accompanied by Dr Bheri Ramsaran, Adviser to the Minister of Health, and Dr Angela Binda, Coastland Coordinator, during the visit.

The De Kinderen Hospital forms part of the government’s broader health infrastructure programme, aimed at decentralising medical services, enhancing diagnostic capacity, and improving the overall standard of living through better healthcare access for all Guyanese.